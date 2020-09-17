Paulding County

Common Pleas

On the docket

James Coppes, address unavailable, and Jennifer Coppes, address unavailable. Dissolution of marriage.

Sarahi Jacome-Zarate, Grover Hill, vs. Felix Quevedo-Suarez, Stryker. Divorce.

Real estate transfers

Paulding Township —

Norman and Myrna Cook, trustees, to Norman and Myrna Cook, trustees, Sec. 24, 76.402 acres.

Raymond Gordon to Raymond and Barbara Gordon, Sec. 27, 4.5 acres.

Latty Village —

Edward Beard to Bernard Beard, lot 27, Rixsom South, 0.2 acres.

Melrose Village —

Carnahan Farms LLC to Bradley and Carley Riethman, lots 142-143.

Oakwood Village —

Christine Mead to Clarence Sonnenberg, lot 11, Harmon Add., 0.1909 acres.

Kyle Weisenburger to Charles and Deanna Rubey, Sec. 35, outlots, 0.494 acres.

Michael and Heather Hunt to Michael and Heather Hunt, Sec. 26, outlots, lots 9-12, 37.42 acres total.

Paulding Village —

Virgil and Edna Puckett to Edna Puckett, lot 11, Cullen Add., 0.2015 acres.

Jane Caserta (dec.) to Jaino LLC, lot 108, 0.1636 acres.

Susan Brown, et al, to Chelsey and Noah Beach, lot 37, Schultz Add., 0.2369 acres; lot 33, Schultz Add., 0.0652 acres.

Payne Village —

Dennis and Pamela Dempsey to Andrew Stafford, lot 64, Gibson's Sub., 0.6259 acres.

Load comments