Paulding County
Marriage licenses
Zackery Wesley, 25, Payne, and Tasha Shull, 23, Cecil.
Thomas Holmes, 19, Payne, and Kelsey Dilling, 18, Payne.
Ashley King, 35, Oakwood, and Corey Carnahan, 36, Oakwood.
Destini Fleetwood, 18, Payne, and Grant Schmidt, 19, Payne.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Paulding County Treasurer vs. James Bond and unknown spouse, Paulding; Kristie Seiler and unknown spouse, Paulding; Nathaniel Bond and unknown spouse, Paulding. Foreclosure.
Newrez, LLC dba Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, Greenville, S.C., vs. Travis Stevenson and unknown spouse, Antwerp; Paulding County Treasurer. Foreclosure.
Calvary SPV I, LLC, assignee of Citibank, Valhalla, N.Y., vs. Brenda Combs, Payne. Money judgment.
Suzanne Laney, Paulding, and Braden Laney, Paulding. Dissolution of marriage.
Journal entries
Real estate transfers
Brown Township —
Richard Fox, trustee, to Brad and Stacy Ussery, Sec. 5, parcel 6, 0.472 acres.
Carryall Township —
Carol Doctor to Paul and Marilyn Doctor, Sec. 31, 14.272 acres.
Crane Township —
Troy Phillips to Heather Turner, Sec. 12, 7 acres.
Emerald Township —
Ricky Bradford to Andrew Frost, Sec. 5, 7 acres.
Harrison Township —
Carol Doctor to Paul and Marilyn Doctor, Sec. 6, 19.735 acres.
Paulding Township —
Brent and Mackenzie Bohner to Michelle Hire, Sec. 7, Arena Parcels, lots 6-7, 0.583 acres; Sec. 7, 0.63 acres; Sec. 7, 0.438 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Jason and Kelly Hormann to Jason and Kelly Hormann, Daggett Second Add., lot 34, 0.092 acres.
Marilyn Provines to Timothy Pratt, 0.016 acres; lot 78, 0.158 acres.
Dennis and Traci O’Donnell to Devan and Shelby Bermejo, Wabash & Erie Canal Add., lot 10, 0.676 acres.
Haviland Village —
Danielle Moser to Michael and Cindy Moser, lot 16, 0.165 acres.
Paulding Village —
Marjorie Phlipot, life estate, to Dillon Ankney, outlots, lots 2-3, 0.57 acres.
Karen Dangler, life estate, to Corey Davis and Ariel Friend, Noneman Emerald Acres Allot. No. 3, lots 106-107, 0.238 acres.
Ray and Maxine Treece, life estates, et al, to Ray and Maxine Treece, life estates, et al, Gasser Second Add., lots 23-24, 0.303 acres, lots 31-32, 0.018 acres.
Chelsey and Noah Beach to Angela Laker, Schultz Add., lot 33, 0.065 acres; lot 37, 0.237 acres.
Payne Village —
Kyle and Jodi Carlisle to Dennis Lewis, lot 9 and part of lot 12, 0.203 acres.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.