Paulding County Court

Marriage licenses

Sierra Short, 27, Fort Wayne, Ind., CT technologist, and Anthony Arellano, 26, Fort Wayne, Ind., drug court case manager.

Joshua Harshman, 33, Paulding, and Dezarea Bannister, 32, Paulding.

Eric Burgoon, 49, Paulding, laborer, and Sherry Dilley, 50, Paulding.

Common Pleas

On the docket

Amanda Suffel, Paulding, and Terry Suffel, Paulding. Divorce.

Journal entries

Real estate transfers

Brown Township —

Phillip and Joann Ehrman to Jo Ann Ehrman, Sec. 35, 18.57 acres; Sec. 35, 0.275 acres.

Carryall Township —

Adam Laker to Joshua Han and Chelsey Caldwell, Sec. 3, 3 acres.

Crane Township —

Robert and Janet Stetler to Robert Stetler, Sec. 19, lots 57-58, Noneman Rolling Acre No. 2.

Melrose Village —

Cathy Warner, et al, to Denzy LLC, et al, lots 238-240, 0.1722 acres.

Paulding Village —

Robert and Holly Davis to Brian Davis, et al, lot 161, 0.1455 acres.

Colton Danberry, trustee, to Christine Slattery, lot 3, outlots, 0.214 acres.

Anthony and Kathryn Diaz to David and Barbara Kendall, lot 12110, outlots, 0.6012 acres; Sec. 12, lot 12098, 1.028 acres.

Payne Village —

Thomas and Kimberly Sinn to Wayne Trace Character Academy, lot 6, Emigh Add., 0.1578 acres.

Load comments