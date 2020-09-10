Paulding County Court
Marriage licenses
Sierra Short, 27, Fort Wayne, Ind., CT technologist, and Anthony Arellano, 26, Fort Wayne, Ind., drug court case manager.
Joshua Harshman, 33, Paulding, and Dezarea Bannister, 32, Paulding.
Eric Burgoon, 49, Paulding, laborer, and Sherry Dilley, 50, Paulding.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Amanda Suffel, Paulding, and Terry Suffel, Paulding. Divorce.
Journal entries
Real estate transfers
Brown Township —
Phillip and Joann Ehrman to Jo Ann Ehrman, Sec. 35, 18.57 acres; Sec. 35, 0.275 acres.
Carryall Township —
Adam Laker to Joshua Han and Chelsey Caldwell, Sec. 3, 3 acres.
Crane Township —
Robert and Janet Stetler to Robert Stetler, Sec. 19, lots 57-58, Noneman Rolling Acre No. 2.
Melrose Village —
Cathy Warner, et al, to Denzy LLC, et al, lots 238-240, 0.1722 acres.
Paulding Village —
Robert and Holly Davis to Brian Davis, et al, lot 161, 0.1455 acres.
Colton Danberry, trustee, to Christine Slattery, lot 3, outlots, 0.214 acres.
Anthony and Kathryn Diaz to David and Barbara Kendall, lot 12110, outlots, 0.6012 acres; Sec. 12, lot 12098, 1.028 acres.
Payne Village —
Thomas and Kimberly Sinn to Wayne Trace Character Academy, lot 6, Emigh Add., 0.1578 acres.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.