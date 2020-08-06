Paulding County
Common Pleas
On the docket
Midland Credit Management, Inc., San Diego, vs. Carlette Coppes, Grover Hill. Money judgment.
Nick Shisler, Oakwood, and Darlene Shisler, Angola, Ind. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Gary and Carolyn Schnipke to Carolyn Schnipke, Sec. 26, 0.62 acres.
Benton Township —
Danny and Larry Coomer to Danny and Rebecca Coomer, Sec. 1, 60 acres.; Sec. 6, 39.11 acres; Sec. 32, 80 acres; Sec. 33, 80 acres.
Judith and Paul Wilson to Judith and Paul Wilson, Sec. 20, 80 acres.
Brady R&K Corp. to Brady R&K Corp., Sec. 27, 119.08 acres.
Jackson Township —
Unknown seller to Steven Doster, Sec. 34, 40 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Karen Banks to Christopher Banks, lots 27-28, Daggett First Add.; Sec. 33, outlots, 0.478 acres.
James and Sandra Groover to George and Lanette Rodriguez Jr., lot 12, Wabash & Erie Canal Add., Sec. 1, Phase II.
Paulding Township —
Gerald and Phyllis Porter to Gerald and Phyllis Porter, trustees, Sec. 14, 1 acre; lots 18-20, Landrie Allot.
Oakwood Village —
Wayne and Shelley Newsome to Mindy Newsome, lot 39, 0.2561 acres.
Paulding Village —
Tim Steele, et al, to Jace Crossland, lots 4-5, South Schultz Add.
Payne Village —
Upgrade Properties LLC to Brett Beckman, lot 38, Townline Acres Add.
Ralph and Janet Denning, life estates, et al, to Ralph and Janet Denning, life estates, et al, lot 4, Gonya Subdivision.
