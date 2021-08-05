Paulding County
Common Pleas
On the docket
Amanda Morehead, and Paul Morehead, both of Payne. Dissolution of marriage.
Midland Credit Management, Inc., San Diego, vs. Jennifer Kortokrax, Haviland. Money judgment.
Real estate transfers
Benton Township —
Gary Laukhuf, life estate, to Gary Laukhuf, life estate, Sec. 2, 41.093 acres.
Brown Township —
Pamela Watson to Joseph Boecker, Sec. 3, 1.944 acres.
Gregory King to Dakota and Mirashia Schweitzer, Sec. 22, 1.588 acres.
Daniel Eakins, trustee, to Scott and Sheila Kiner, Sec. 26, 5.135 acres.
Jeffrey Owens, et al, to Derrick Andrews, Sec. 26, 1 acre.
Carryall Township —
James Hertel, trustee, to James Hertel, trustee, Sec. 33, 13.630 acres.
Crane Township —
John Landfair to Jonathan and Kayla Brown, Sec. 20, 24.958 acres.
Patrick Elkins to Christian Huss, Sec. 15, Noneman Crane Acres, lot 6, 0.539 acres.
Emerald Township —
Emerald Associates LTD to Thomas and Michelle Jacobs, Sec. 31, 4.441 acres; Sec. 31, 0.83 acres.
Harrison Township —
Richard Ply and Mary Keeterle to Stephen and Angie Braun, Sec. 27, 0.503 acres; Sec. 27, 1.623 acres.
Wayne and Antonietta Hitchcock to John and Megan Bates, Sec. 5, 6.436 acres.
John and Barbara Carter to John and Barbara Carter, trustees, Sec. 36, 1.62 acres.
Jackson Township —
John and Barbara Carter to John and Barbara Carter, trustees, Sec. 34, 29.965 acres.
Latty Township —
Charles and Wendolyn Sharp Jr. to Charles Sharp Jr., Sec. 14, 36.093 acres.
Paulding Township —
Jarrod and Sara Phlipot to Michael Dangler, Sec. 10, 1.764 acres.
Washington Township —
Ricky Bergalowski to Zachary Bradford, Sec. 9, 4.15 acres.
Antwerp Village —
James and Clarehilda Hunt to Clarehilda Hunt, Block C, lots 14-15, 0.305 feet.
Ara Knapp to Glen Knapp, Wilhelm Add., lot 11, 0.2 acres.
Paulding Village —
Devford Properties LLC to Wayne Bronson, Hake Add., lot 1, 0.202 acres.
Troy and Melynda Singer to Shannon Ruschel, Sec. 12, Utterback Subdiv., lot 6, 0.301 acres.
Payne Village —
Frank and Jilene Merriman III to James Helms, Prentice Add., lot 15, 0.2045 acres.
