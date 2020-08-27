Paulding County
Marriage licenses
Kimberly Puckett, 20, Butler, Ind., emergency department assistant, and Austin Wendt, 22, Butler, Ind., DMC operator.
Brittany Wright, 30, Grover Hill, quality technician, and Andrew Ludwig, 24, Grover Hill, business owner/operator.
Dalton Johnson, 25, Grover Hill, machine operator, and Adreana Mullins, 20, Paulding, unemployed.
Joseph Cardoza, 39, Paulding, laborer, and Bonnie Maroney, 40, Paulding, homemaker/student.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Paulding County treasurer vs. Lesa Hunt and unknown spouse, Antwerp, and M&T Bank, Buffalo, N.Y. Foreclosure of real property taxes.
Paulding County treasurer vs. Dawn Bakle and unknown spouse, Grover Hill, and The Antwerp Exchange Bank Company, Antwerp. Foreclosure of real property taxes.
Paulding County treasurer vs. Glenn Decker and unknown spouse, Oakwood. Foreclosure of real property taxes.
Paulding County treasurer vs. Kelly Gessner and unknown spouse, Oakwood, and The Farmers & Merchants State Bank, Archbold. Foreclosure of real property taxes.
Paulding County treasurer vs. Tim and Michelle Roberts, Haviland. Foreclosure of real property taxes.
Paulding County treasurer vs. Garrett and Rosalie Kever, Antwerp. Foreclosure of real property taxes.
Paulding County treasurer vs. Michael and Kerry Geiger, Cecil; Robert Payton and unknown spouse, Antwerp; SAC Finance, Cincinnati; Freedom Property Interests LLC, Cheyenne, Wyo. Foreclosure of real property taxes.
Dawn Harper, Cecil, and Kevin Harper, Napoleon. Dissolution of marriage.
Abbey Ash, Paulding, and Tyler Ash, Paulding. Dissolution of marriage.
Brock Clemens, Fort Jennings, vs. Brooke Clemens, Defiance. Divorce.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Tri-County Roofing to Brent Ankney, Sec. 19, lot 3, Auglaize Hills Dev., 0.5269 acres; Sec. 19, lot 36, Auglaize Hills Dev. No. 2, 0.3994 acres.
Brown Township —
Brett and Kacy Wagner to Brett and Kacy Wagner, Sec. 10, 13.62 acres.
Eugene and Gloria Grimes to Joshua and Kimberly Grimes, Sec. 1, 1 acre.
Carryall Township —
Alva and Verna Schmucker to Andrew and Rebeka Neireiter, Sec. 29, 6.496 acres.
Crane Township —
J.F. Minck Family Farm to RKC Land Company LLC, Sec. 2, 8.22 acres.
Emerald Township —
Mark and Patricia Smith to Mark and Patricia Smith, Sec. 35, 5.708 acres.
Jeanne Windsor and Linda Otte to Jeanne Windsor and Linda Otte, Sec. 35, 56.589 acres.
Paulding Township —
Matthew and Suzanne Strayer to Corey and Nicole Harris, Sec. 14, 2 acres.
Washington Township —
Steininger Enterprises LLC to Steininger Enterprises LLC, Sec. 6, 5.052 acres.
Gary and Linda Gerken to Gary and Linda Gerken, Sec. 6, 2 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Rickie Rasch to Connie and Stephanie Osstifin, lots 5, 8, Daggett Third Add.
Christopher Hitt and Ngoc Vu Tran, life estate, to Christopher Hitt, lots 23-24, Webber First Add; Sec. 27, outlots, 0.058 acres.
Marilyn Provines to Marilyn Provines, lot 78, 0.2 cares.
Grover Hill Village —
John Hinchcliff to Samantha Hinchcliff, Sec. 24, lot 48, 0.2 acres.
Paulding County Land Reutilization Corp. to Parrish and Jamie Boroff, Sec. 26, lot 118, 0.2 acres.
Andrew Rickard to Joseph Pitts, Sec. 25, lot 4, Jenkin Add.
Oakwood Village —
Helen Collins to Weiseco Real Estate Ltd., lot 14, Floyd Burt Add.
Paulding Village —
Gregory and Christine Porter, trustees, to Sam Gonzales, lots 1-2, Noneman Emerald Acres Allot. No. 2.
Ralph and Paulette Shaner to Ralph Shaner, lot 2, Hake Add., 0.2015 acres.
Heather Green, et al, to Davetti Koskela, lot 43, 0.2 acres.
Payne Village —
Lyn Babich to Christina Klinker, lot 39, Block G Sub. of outlot, 0.2479 acres.
