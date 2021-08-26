Paulding County
Common Pleas
On the docket
Midland Credit Management, Inc., San Diego, Calif., vs. Angela Becerra, Cecil. Money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. James Baumle, Paulding. Money judgment.
United Federal Credit Union, Columbus, vs. Kayla Warnimont, Antwerp. Money judgment.
Paulding County Treasurer, Paulding, vs. Douglas Preston and unknown spouse, Grover Hill, Foreclosure.
Scott Haney, Paulding, and Minnie Haney, Paulding. Dissolution of marriage.
Michael Gamble, Paulding, and Ashley Gamble, Paulding. Dissolution of marriage.
Jerry VanCleve, Oakwood, vs. Jackie VanCleve, Antwerp. Divorce.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Randall Figy to Sara Wells, et al, Sec. 25, 12 acres.
Lowell and Teresa Gross to Lowell and Teresa Gross, Sec. 25, 5.784 acres; Village of Junction, 8.616 acres.
Blue Creek Township —
Weldon and Georgianna Adkins to Georgianna Adkins, Sec. 24, Pratt Parcels, lot 4, 0.517 acres.
Caitlyn Schmidt to Caitlyn and Alexander Schmidt, Sec. 25, 1.669 acres; Sec. 25, 78.331 acres.
David and Deborah Wenninger to Arlen Stoller, Sec. 35, 1.403 acres.
Carryall Township —
Terry and Tameria Pollock to Terry and Tameria Pollock, Sec. 26, 0.567 acres.
Crane Township —
George and Diana Cook, trustees, to George and Diana Cook, trustees, Sec. 5, 39.909 acres; Sec. 5, 48.532 acres; Sec. 5, 8.328 acres.
Emerald Township —
Gerry and Kim Shidler to Gerry Shidler, Sec. 6, 2.46 acres.
Harrison Township —
Gary and Jane Benschneider to Gary and Jane Benschneider, trustees, Sec. 23, 60 acres; Sec. 23, 60 acres; Sec. 23, 40 acres; Sec. 26, 80 acres.
Thomas Heck to Thomas Heck, Sec. 26, 35.988 acres; Sec. 26, 40.372 acres.
Jackson Township —
Jessica Miller to Jessica Miller and Tyler Danberry, Sec. 32, 2.93 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Gerald and Lana Scouten to David Scouten, Block F, lots 8-9, 0.261 acres.
Robby Gerken to B&M Property Management LLC, Johnson Add., lot 1, 0.125 acres.
Latty Village —
Dovetail Development LTD to Rickey and Oleeta Wheeler, Rixsom South, lots 24-25, 0.4 acres.
Paulding Village —
Randall Lee to Randall and Judy Lee, Sec. 21, 1.52 acres.
Adam and Carly Hernesman to Andrew and Emily Horner, Hartzog Country Side Estates, lot 23, 0.297 acres.
Kevin and Sheila St. John to Adolfo Herrera and Marisol Morales, Hixon Add., lot 1, 0.1 acres; lot 5, 0.1 acres.
M&M Iler Holdings LLC to M&M Iler Holdings LLC, lot 189, 0.048 acres.
M&M Iler Holdings LLC to Village of Paulding, lot 180 and 189, 0.102 acres.
Payne Village —
Arla Wolford to Devford Properties LLC, Gibson First Add., lot 87, 0.148 acres.
Ocben Properties LLC to Stephanie Poulson, outlots, Gibson’s Subdiv., lots 52-54, 2.442 acres.
