Paulding County
Marriage licenses
William Evans, 36, Leo, Ind., carpenter, and Staci Cerutti, 32, Leo, Ind., stay-at-home mother.
Alec Schneider, 22, Francesville, Ind., carpenter, and Dana Rosswurm, 22, Payne, nurse.
Sean Fife, 29, Oakwood, musician, and Stephanie Yates, 28, Oakwood, stay-at-home mother.
John Fulk, 61, Van Wert, unemployed, and Teresa May, 55, Paulding, disabled.
George Hedrick, 69, Antwerp, retired, and Mary Evans, 66, Antwerp, retired.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Kyle Carlisle, Paulding. Money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Ashton Shaffer, Defiance. Money judgment.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
David Schroeder to Paxton Grennay, Sec. 19, lots 76-78, Revised Hartzog Auglaize Allot. No. 2.
Carol Hosko to Henry Dunbar, Sec. 21, 5.549 acres.
Evelyne Anderson to Rodney and Nicole Schafer, Sec. 25, 2.13 acres.
Lester Wagner to Larry and Linda Knight, Sec. 25, lot 14, 1.345 acres.
Paulding Leasing LLC to Edward and Cheryl Schlatter, Sec. 25, 64.226 acres.
Benton Township —
Lee and Cindy Reuille to Tiffany Singer, Sec. 3, lot 41, Mooney Meadows.
Brown Township —
Diana Ritchie to Diana Ritchie, Sec. 13, Charloe, 0.0917 acres.
Diana Ritchie to Clear View Holdings LLC, Sec. 17, Charloe, lot 32, 0.1861 acres.
Carryall Township —
Nicholas and Jessica Mendez III to Nicholas and Jessica Mendez III, Sec. 33, lot 19, Jarrett Wood Sub, easement.
Crane Township —
Donald and Sharon Shaffer to Donald and Sharon Shaffer, life estates, Sec. 7, 1 acre.
Harrison Township —
Robert Smalley, life estate, to Blake Myers, Sec. 2, 0.54 acres; Sec. 2, 0.87 acres.
Jackson Township —
Thomas and Stacy Clemens to David Vogel, Sec. 5, 5.008 acres.
Mark Taner to Clayfield Holdings LLC, Sec. 34, parcel 8, Kimmel Parcels, 2 acres.
Clayfield Holdings LLC to Clayfield Holdings LLC, Sec. 34, 67.12 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Alex Bender to Claire and Stephanie Pardo, lot 4, Maumee Timber First Add.; Sec. 28, outlots, 0.388 acres
Melrose Village —
Todd Runyan to First Financial Collateral Inc., lots 195, 197, 199, 202, 207-209; Sec. 29, outlots, 1.64 acres.
Paulding Village —
Brenda Taner to Mercedes Rios, lot 1, Schultz Add., 0.2376 acres.
Payne Village —
Ricky Hook to Nathan and Tara Wells, lot 12, Proxmire Payne Allot., 0.402 acres.
Ricky Hook to Ricky Hook, lot 13 and west 42.5 feet, Proxmire Payne Allot., 0.1155 acres.
