Paulding County
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Christopher Pruden, Scott; Patrick Pruden, Middle Point; Kimberlie Bowen, Delphos (co-executors, Carolyn Pruden estate) vs. Jo Ann Allen, Lima; Conseco Finance Servicing Corp., Columbus. Declaratory judgment.
Midland Credit Management Inc., San Diego, vs. Steve Grove, Oakwood. Money judgment.
Midland Credit Management Inc., San Diego, vs. Julia Snyder, Payne. Money judgment.
Velocity Investments LLC, Wall, N.J., vs. Scott Pettit, Cecil. Money judgment.
Cavalry SPV I LLC, Valhalla, N.Y., vs. James Craft, Grover Hill. Money judgment.
Pamela Johnson, Defiance, vs. Michael Johnson, Defiance. Divorce.
Tiffany Goings-Dargenson, Paulding, vs. Yvon Dargenson, Paulding. Divorce.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Edward Deible to Edward and Trisha Deible, Sec. 19, lots 32-33, Auglaize Country Club RSA
Carryall Township —
Norman Plum and Debra Keller to Norman Plum, Sec. 7, 2.394 acres.
Arron McDorman to Blue Buckeye Properties LLC, Sec. 31, lot 7, Maumee River Bend Add.
Latty Township —
Nelson and Paula Vermillion to Matthew Hahn and Brittany Meyer, Sec. 22, 1.5 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Suzanne Smith to Suzanne Smith, trustee, lots 10-11, Block C.
Gilberto and Nancy Rosalez to Nancy Rosalez, lot 81, Wilhelm Add.
Paulding Village —
Sam Gonzales to Shane Shaffer Jr., lots 8-9, Noneman Emerald Acres Allot. No. 2.
Cross Roads Venture Group LLC to Natalie Crossland, lot 51, Dix First Add.
Keith and Pamela Myers to Paulding Village Real Estate LLC, lot 12, Dix First Add.
Haleigh Stoller to Amanda Mack, lot 4, Latty Add.
