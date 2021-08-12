Paulding County
Marriage licenses
Michael McAbee, 54, Paulding, and Angela Critten, 53, Paulding.
Johnathon Coyne, 34, Grover Hill, and Lizzet Rodriguez, 30, Grover Hill.
Alexandria Smith, 19, Defiance, and Kameron Pastor, 20, Defiance.
Arnold Taylor, 43, Payne, and Jo McMillen, 38, Payne.
Jeffery Andrist, 53, Archbold, and Roni Carwile, 43, Paulding.
Alexis Schambeck, 23, Haviland, and Dylan Keysor, 24, Haviland.
Michael Speiser, 51, Paulding, and Bessie Hill, 53, Paulding.
Matthew Kline, 23, Kendallville, Ind., and Erin Mohr, 23, Payne.
Common Pleas
On the docket
OneMain Financial Group, LLC, Evansville, Ind., vs. Cody McMillan, Haviland. Money judgment.
Tabitha Welch, Cloverdale, vs. Tanner Welch, Paulding. Divorce.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Alvin Brown to Michael Brown, Sec. 30, 1.2 acres.
Brown Township —
Carolyn Merritt to Victor and Amy Schlegel, Sec. 17, Tract No. 1, lot 34, 0.34 acres.
Robert Merriman to Michael and Jennifer Workman, Sec. 32, 10.047 acres.
Carryall Township —
Kirk and Karlann Hopkins to Big Bucks Hunting Preserve LLC, Sec. 1, 14.156 acres.
James Hertel, trustee, to James Hertel, trustee, Sec. 33, 13.630 acres.
Crane Township —
Billie Cain to Kylie Williams and Brandi Bowers, Sec. 19, Noneman Rolling Acres No. 2, lot 7, 0.554 acres.
Joshua and Angela Freese to Richard and Rebecca Bennett, Sec. 4, 4.17 acres; Sec. 4, 1.09 acres.
Emerald Township —
Bobby Evans to Gannon Prowant, Sec. 7, 1.43 acres.
Secundino and Donna Martinez to Secundino and Donna Martinez, Sec. 30, Nolan Subdiv., lot 22, 0.39 acres.
Tayler Cummings, et al, to Tayler Cummings, et al, Sec. 33, 65.788 acres.
Jackson Township —
Betty Critten to Earland Betty Critten, Sec. 27, 1 acre.
Latty Township —
Karenann Winters to Matthew and Aryn Proctor, Sec. 23, 1.77 acres.
Charles and Wendolyn Sharp Jr. to Charles Sharp Jr., Sec. 14, 36.093 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Ara Knapp to Glen Knapp, Wilhelm Add., lot 11, 0.2 acres.
Cecil Village —
Ronald Matthews to Jaime Matthews, Sec. 14, outlots, 4.72 acres.
Melrose Village —
Terri Sherry, et al, to Greg Sherry, lots 111-12, 0.344 acres.
Paulding Village —
Melinda Kauser to Brent Kauser, lot 49, 0.182 acres.
Rolla and Lavera Miller Jr. to Ashley Gamble, Klingler Add., lot 17, 0.275 acres.
Paulding Exempted Village School District Board of Education to Robert and Gretchen Noneman, Hixon Add., lot 9, 0.223 acres.
Payne Village —
James and Marianne Case to Marianne Case, Gibson First Add., lot 57, 0.134 acres.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.