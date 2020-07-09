Paulding County

Marriage licenses

Heather Shaffer, 34, Payne, stay-home mother, and Ted Eversole, 28, Payne, agriculture laborer.

Tammy Dotson, 49, Oakwood, buyer, and Patrick Michel, 47, Oakwood, union operator.

Common Pleas

On the dockets

Theodore and Alice Mendez, Antwerp, vs. General Motors LLC, Columbus. Money judgment.

Ken Tenwalde, Defiance, vs. Auditor/Fiscal Officer of Paulding County and Board of Revision of Paulding County. Appeal.

Real estate transfers

Auglaize Township —

Blake Dolt to Edgar Scott, Sec. 19, lot 17, Revised Hartzog Auglaize Allot.

Benton Township —

Devin Snyder to Devon Snyder, Sec. 3, 5.1 acres.

Brown Township —

Ivy Lawhorn and Walter Young to Walter Young, life estate, Sec. 8, lot 6, Coder Parcels.

Ruth Bair and Lesa Mansfield, et al, to Beau Leatherman, Sec. 27, easement V595 P2300, 3.137 acres.

Crane Township —

John and Cathy Hess to Adam Sexton, Sec. 5, 3.92 acres.

Paulding Township —

Michael Wilhelm, trustee, to Karl Wilhelm, trustee, Sec. 4, 2 acres.

Charles and Donna Coyne to Michael Yazhari, Sec. 7, lot 3-4, Morrow Parcels; Sec. 7, 0.9553 acres.

Ruth Bair, et al, to Paul Hill, Sec. 24, easement, V595 P2295.

Washington Township —

Dwight and Debra Lockie to Chad Carpenter, Sec. 17, 2.25 acres.

Paulding Village —

Bowman & Bowman Holdings Inc. to James Feehan, lot 30, Dix First Add.

CMS Holdings & Rentals LLC to James Feehan, lot 31, Dix First Add.

