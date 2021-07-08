Paulding County
Marriage licenses
Emily Griffis, 18, Paulding, and Adam Hughes, 19, Paulding.
Robert Trammell, 48, Payne, and Ronda Merkle, 48, Payne.
Real estate transfers
Carryall Township —
David and Denise Coleman to Andrew and Mackenzie Coleman, Sec. 24, 3.246 acres.
Wayne Huss to John Huss, Sec. 26, 5.018 acres.
Latty Township —
Terry and Kay Ruble to McClure Farms LLC, Sec. 10, 40 acres.
Paulding Township —
Cathy and John Huss to Cathy and John Huss, Sec. 7, 30 acres.
Oakwood Village —
Phillip Stucky to Trevor Webb, lot 106, 0.177 acres.
Payne Village —
Kenneth and Barbara Lentz to Barbara Lentz, Sec. 3, outlots, 2.82 acres.
Austin and Jessica Scheiner to Christopher and Kristina Crosby, Young Subdiv., lots 15-16, 0.554 acres.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.