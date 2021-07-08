Paulding County

Marriage licenses

Emily Griffis, 18, Paulding, and Adam Hughes, 19, Paulding.

Robert Trammell, 48, Payne, and Ronda Merkle, 48, Payne.

Real estate transfers

Carryall Township —

David and Denise Coleman to Andrew and Mackenzie Coleman, Sec. 24, 3.246 acres.

Wayne Huss to John Huss, Sec. 26, 5.018 acres.

Latty Township —

Terry and Kay Ruble to McClure Farms LLC, Sec. 10, 40 acres.

Paulding Township —

Cathy and John Huss to Cathy and John Huss, Sec. 7, 30 acres.

Oakwood Village —

Phillip Stucky to Trevor Webb, lot 106, 0.177 acres.

Payne Village —

Kenneth and Barbara Lentz to Barbara Lentz, Sec. 3, outlots, 2.82 acres.

Austin and Jessica Scheiner to Christopher and Kristina Crosby, Young Subdiv., lots 15-16, 0.554 acres.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments