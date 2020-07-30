Paulding County
Marriage licenses
Adam Brandt, 38, Paulding, retail, and Samantha McNeal, 28, Paulding, security officer.
Roy Browning II, 39, Oakwood, PSI machine operator, and Heather Strickling, 41, Oakwood, homemaker.
William Hilton Jr., 58, Antwerp, jobsetter, and Michelle Duncan, 56, Antwerp, disabled.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Dennis and Kelly Combs, Paulding, vs. Kand LLC, c/o Ricky Plummer, Paulding; Kevin Carnahan, Oakwood; Ohio Bureau of Worker's Compensation, Columbus. Worker's compensation.
Albert Pratt Sr., Oakwood, vs. Kelly Lingermoot, administratrix of estate of Albert Pratt Jr. (dec.), Van Wert. Money judgment.
Tamara Ramon, Defiance, vs. Carl and Debbie Baltrip, Tazewell, Tenn. Quiet title.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, no address given, vs. Mindy Hanenkratt, Paulding. Money judgment.
Josephine Salinas, Defiance, vs. Chon Salinas, Defiance. Divorce.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Roger and Heather Brummitt to Roger Brummitt, Sec. 19, lot 30, Hartzog Auglaize Allot.
Nancy Fugate, life estate, to Thomas Fugate Jr. and Mindy Moats, Sec. 23, 3.141 acres.
Rubert and Suzann Bauer to Earl and Joyce Holcomb, Sec. 20, lot 10, Noneman Auglaize Allot.
Daniel and Evelyne Anderson to Evelyne Anderson, Sec. 25, 2.13 acres.
Melody Bales to Rickey Bales, Sec. 26, 2 acres.
Benton Township —
Judith and Paul Wilson to Judith and Paul Wilson, Sec. 20, 80 acres.
Brown Township —
Randy and Sheri Copeland to Roger and Carol Bartley, Sec. 9, 4.931 acres.
Weiseco LTD to Weiseco Real Estate LTD, Sec. 26, 2.871 acres.
Ronald and Karen Cooper, trustees, to Chester and Pamela Moore, Sec. 20, lots 17-19, Cooper Riverview Sub.
Carryall Township —
Mary Ellen Walk to Brock Taylor, Sec. 24, 2.89 acres.
Andrew Brenneke, et al, to Dustin Brenneke, Sec. 6, 97.658 acres.
Jackson Township —
Everett and Joyce Nickols, trustee, to Shaun and Michelle Meeks, Sec. 13, 19.77 acres.
Latty Township —
Rachel Hofmann to Ronald and Karla Treece, trustee, Sec. 32, 13.471 acres.
Mary McClure to Mary and Christopher McClure, Sec. 9, 1.08 acres.
Paulding Township —
Gerald and Phyllis Porter to Gerald and Phyllis Porter, trustees, Sec. 14, 1 acre.
Latty Village —
Thomas and Laurie Sinn to Thomas and Laurie Sinn, life estates, lot 41, less 13.2 feet; lots 42-45.
Oakwood Village —
Natco Enterprises LTD to Weiseco Real Estate LTD, 0.224, lot 1, dry cleaning plants and laundries; Sec. 26, lot 12, outlots, 0.812 acres.
Gabriel Buchman to Weiseco Real Estate LTD, lots 33-34, 0.564 acres.
Paulding Village —
Sara Feeney to Joshua and Meagin Hanenkratt, lot 56, Noneman Emerald Acres Allot No. 3.
Brian and Sherri Ramey to Ramey Management Group LLC, lots 4-5, Barnes Add.
Marvin Haney to Marvin Haney, life estate, lot 21, less 40.26 feet north, Dix Second Add.; lot 23, NE corner lot, Dix Second Add.
Amanda Salinas to Charles Mapes Jr., lot 44, Country Side Estates II.
James and Mary Kay Reynolds to Jessica Young, lots 39-40, Homeside Allot.
Susan Beckman to Elizabeth Foster, lot 14, 0.2 acres.
Robert and Jean Simpson to Mitchell and Amy Wilhelm, lot 32, north 50 feet, Schultz Add.; lot 29, south 12 feet, Schultz Add.
Cassandra Kauser to Jacey Schroeder, lots 5-6, Landrie Subdivision.
Linda Sholl to Linda Sholl, trustee, Sec. 12, Utterback Subdivision, lot 12, 0.4148 acres.
Gerald and Phyllis Porter to Gerald and Phyllis Porter, trustees, lots 18-20, Landrie Allot.
Charles and Sharon Dugan to Justis Harvey, Sec. 16, lot 6, Noneman Melody Acres Allot. No. 2.
Payne Village —
Jacey Schroeder to Dominic Fifer, lot 10, Gibson Third Add.
