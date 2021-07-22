Paulding County
Common Pleas
On the docket
Donna Payton, Oakwood, vs. Deron Payton, Oakwood. Divorce.
Real estate transfers
Blue Creek Township —
Renna Parker, et al, to Renna Parker, et al, Sec. 23, 66.833 acres; Sec. 23, 33.165 acres.
Brown Township —
Ronald Eakins, trustee, to Daniel Eakins, trustee, Sec. 26, 5.135 acres.
Jackson Township —
Lester and Karen Manz to Lester and Karen Manz, trustees, Sec. 9, 1.245 acres; Sec. 9, 38.755 acres.
Shaun and Michelle Meeks to Jason and Nicole Kremer, Sec. 13, 1.5 acres.
Latty Township —
Austin Shellenberger to Britny Shellenberger, Sec. 28, 1.604 acres.
Lester and Karen Manz to Lester and Karen Manz, trustees, Sec. 33, 20 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Mason Gerken to Mason Gerken, Sec. 34, outlots, 1.036 acres; lot 130, 0.2 acres.
Mason Gerken to D&L Properties of Antwerp, Ohio LLC, lot 129, 0.2 acres.
Cecil Village —
Edward Johnston Sr. to Kenneth and Maxine Keegan, Guerin Add., lot 8, 0.2515 acres.
Paulding Village —
Mountain Express Oil Co. to Mountain Portfolio Owner LLC, Morrow Add., lots 8-11, 0.7249 acres; Sec. 18, 0.0654 acres.
Justin Tope to Eric Dohoney, Noneman Second Add., lots 55-56, 0.252 acres.
Randy Prine to William and Abigail Colley, Williams Add., lot 2, 0.2 acres.
