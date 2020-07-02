Paulding County
Common Pleas
Marriage licenses
Samuel Carnahan, 48, Paulding, truck driver, and Beth Kelly, 49, Paulding, teacher.
Daniel Miles, 31, Paulding, laborer, and TyAnna Erford, 31, Paulding, administrative.
On the dockets
Jesse Hull, Paulding, vs. Nicole Hull, Oakwood. Divorce.
Katlyn Pettijohn, Paulding, vs. Justin Pettijohn, Cecil. Divorce.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Rhonda Florence to Timothy Bakle, Sec. 20, lot 6, Tom's Sub.
Robert and Suzanne Bauer to Marc and Linda Bloomstein, Sec. 25, lot 14, 1.035 acres; Sec. 25, outlot 16, 2.37 acres.
Brown Township —
Robert Schick, life estate, to Ruth Bair and Lesa Mansfield, et al, Sec. 27, 39.151 acres.
Ruth Bair and Lesa Mansfield, et al, to Ruth Bair and lesa Mansfield, et al, Sec. 27, 3.137 acres.
Blue Creek Township —
Steven Fast, et al, to Steven Fast, et al, Sec. 24, 41 acres.
Crane Township —
Terry and Pamela Zartman to Robert Vibbert, Sec. 18, 3.1713 acres.
Emerald Township —
Dovetail Development LTD to Matthew Schroeder, Sec. 30, lots 15-16, Nolan Sub.
Harrison Township —
Sharon Berryhill, life estate, to Charles Kipfer, life estate, Sec. 36, 11.811 acres.
Charles and Debra Kipfer to Charles Kipfer, life estate, Sec. 36, 1.75 acres.
Stephen and Judy Reznikov to Stephen Reznikov, Sec. 35, lot 4, Horney Parcels No. 2.
Jackson Township —
Pauline Boroff to Rex and Vicki Boroff, Sec. 1, 2.727 acres.
Paulding Township —
Linda Reuille to Lee and Cindy Reuille, Sec. 28, 2.63 acres.
Paul Hill to Aaron and Cheryl Eddy, Sec. 22, 20 acres.
Robert Schick, life estate, to Robert Schick, life estate, Sec. 24, 39.038 acres.
Ruth Bair and Lesa Mansfield, et al, to Robert Schick, life estate, Sec. 24, 1.723 acres.
Washington Township —
Jack and Karen Fetter to Dupont Church of the Brethren, Sec. 20, 23.103 acres.
Melrose Village —
Thomas Stahl to Wendy Tillery, lot 126, O.P.
Oakwood Village —
Diana Sierer, et al, to Kobe Noirot, lot 14, Keck Add.
Oakwood DOHP LLC to MLG Properties, LLC, easement, discount store, 2.155 acres.
Sherie Summers and Scott McCullough to David and Diana McCullough, life estates, Sec. 27, lots 15A, 15B, 15C, outlots.
Paulding Village —
Martin Beck to Martin and Danette Beck, lots 17-18, Noneman Emerald Acres Allot. No. 3, 0.5682 acres.
Rylee and Tyler Carlisle to Paulding Village Real Estate LLC, lot 140, O.P.
Laura Pease, life estate, to Tabrina Vance, Sec. 12, lot 5, Utterback Sub.
Valerie Myers to T3 Properties LLC, lot 6, Dix First Add.
Payne Village —
Caroline Goodwin to Samuel Goodwin, et al, lot 3, Hyman Add.
Monica Brofford to James Helms, lot 14, Prentice Add.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.