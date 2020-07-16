Paulding County

Common Pleas

On the dockets

AgFirst Farm Credit Bank, Virginia Beach, Va. vs. Joshua Clementz and unknown spouse, Cloverdale. Foreclosure.

Sarah Lusk, Paulding, vs. Charles Lusk, Toledo. Divorce.

Journal entries

Real estate transfers

Auglaize Township —

Peggy Roughton to Paul and Jean Jankord, Sec. 22, 2.759 acres.

Brown Township —

Ivy Lawhorn and Walter Young to Walter Young, life estate, Sec. 8, lot 6, Coder Parcels.

Crane Township —

HSBC Bank USA National Association, trustee, to Gunther and Sara Gerschutz, Sec. 24, lot 14-15, Dangler 1st Subdivision; Sec. 24, Dangler 1st Subdivision, 2.44 acres.

Paulding Township —

Michael Wilhelm, trustee, to Karl Wilhelm, trustee, Sec. 4, 2 acres.

Charles and Donna Coyne to Michael Yazhari, Sec. 7, lot 3-4, Morrow Parcels; Sec. 7, 0.9553 acres.

Oakwood Village —

Robyn Heath and Brandon Zachrich to Jeff Weible, lot 112.

Payne Village —

Rodney Miller to Allen and James Miller, lot 89, Gibson 1st Addition,

