Paulding County
Marriage licenses
Justin Carnahan, 25, Oakwood, and Darby Borton, 23, Pettisville.
Nathan Davis, 33, Payne, and Kathleen Scott, 32, Sunbury.
Crystal Hampton, 39, St. Marys, and Francis Rhoades, 33, St. Marys.
Zachary Mahnke, 24, Napoleon, and Mackenzie Swary, 23, Payne.
Rayanna Bates, 40, Paulding and Vince Kline, 52, Paulding.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Steven and Kimberlea Chandler to Steven Chandler, Sec. 24, 2.633 acres.
Benton Township —
Danny and Rebecca Coomer to Danny Coomer, Sec. 1, 60 acres.
Rebecca and Dan Coomer to Rebecca Coomer, Sec. 6, 45.72 acres; Sec. 6, 39.11 acres.
Larbec Inc. and Danorah Inc. to Danorah Inc., Sec. 7, 40 acres.
Brown Township —
Mark and Dale Bockrath to Mark Bockrath, trustee, and Dale Bockrath, Sec. 12, 40.64 acres; Sec. 12, 37.602 acres
Carryall Township —
David Coleman to Chet Clevinger, Sec. 26, 0.653 acres; Sec. 26, 0.1 acres.
Brett Shepherd to Brett Shepherd, Sec. 23, 4.043 acres.
Crane Township —
Herschel Sevrence to Ra Haszi, Sec. 23, 2.186 acres.
Sandra Wann to Sandra Wann, life estate, Sec. 19, Noneman Rolling Acre, lot 1, 0.424 acres.
Emerald Township —
David and Janet Laker to Janet Laker, Sec. 6, 19.192 acres; Sec. 6, 1 acre.
Harrison Township —
Laura Michael to Steven and Leonard DeGroot, Sec. 35, Horney Parcels No. 3, lot 5, 0.34 acres; Sec. 35, 1.27 acres.
Edward and Mildred Elston to Edward and Mildred Elston, Sec. 35, Horney Riverview Park, lots 2-3, 0.51 acres; lots 23-25, 1.178 acres.
Edward and Mildred Elston to Mildred Elston, Sec. 35, Horney Riverview Park, lot 3, 0.17 acres.
Gary and Jane Benschneider, trustees, to Gary and Jane Benschneider, trustees, Sec. 23, 60 acres; Sec. 23, 60 acres; Sec. 23, 40 acres; Sec. 26, 80 acres.
Bruce Armstrong LLC to Bruce Armstrong LLC, Sec. 23, 40.796 acres.
Jack Yearling to Jack Yearling, Sec. 23, 40.719 acres; Sec. 23, 40.689 acres.
Young Brothers Farms LLC to Young Brothers Farms LLC, Sec. 26, 40.82 acres; Sec. 26, 37.535 acres.
Thomas Heck to Thomas Heck, Sec. 26, 1.593 acres; Sec. 26, 35.988 acres; Sec. 26, 40.372 acres.
Armstrong Implement Co. to Armstrong Implement Co., Sec. 26, 34.67 acres.
Jackson Township —
Rick Greear to Taylor and Audrey Reichert, Sec. 21, 4.233 acres.
Latty Township —
Rick Myers to Rick Myers, Sec. 21, 51.171 acres.
Jarrod and Jacquelin Mosier, trustees to Jarrod and Jacquelin Mosier, trustees, Sec. 21, 0.445 acres.
Gary and Paulette Sinn, et al, to Gary and Paulette Sinn, et al, Sec. 21, 40.395 acres.
Paulding Township —
Michael and Shonna Saverino Jr. to Blaine Gier Grant, Sec. 13, Cook’s Allot., lot 3, 0.358 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Ed and Julia Snyder to Robert and Julie Mills, lot 14, Block B, 0.2122 acres.
Cecil Village —
Ted Koenn & Sons, Inc. to Ted Koenn & Sons, Inc., Sec. 11, outlots, 1.5 acres.
Miguel Becerra Hernandez to Norman Esparza, Guerin Add., lots 3-4, 0.4182 acres.
Grover Hill Village —
Patricia Miller to Christian Laukhuf, Sec. 24, Meyer Add., lot 21, 0.2 acres.
Danielle Stahl to Rachel Hofmann, Sec. 26, lot 90, 0.2 acres.
Charles Miller and Angela Lautzenheiser to Home 4 You LLC, Sec. 24, lot 6, 0.2 acres.
Charles Miller and Angela Lautzenheiser to Charles Miller and Angela Lautzenheiser, Sec. 24, lot 11, 0.2 acres.
Melrose Village —
D&L Mansfield Properties LLC to Dala Holdings LLC, lots 69-70, 0.344 acres.
Paulding Village —
Constance Haller to Ethan and Brooke Webster, outlots, lot 2, 0.68 acres.
Matthew and Wendy Miller to Andrew and Laura Manz, Noneman Emerald Acres Allot. No. 1, lot 6 and parcel behind, 0.2962 acres.
Earnestine Hill to Sara Paputsakis, Noneman Emerald Acres Allot. No. 3, lot 156, 0.2583 acres.
Cory and Nicki Thompson to Timothy Goodwin, Dix Second Add., lot 23, 0.3924 acres.
Marilyn Ladd, life estate, to Dr. R. Edward Shrider, et al, Sec. 12, lot 77, outlots, 0.1887 acres.
Jacquelyn Coakley to Jacquelyn and Howard Coakley, Noneman North Side Allot., lot 21, 0.3444 acres.
Payne Village —
Allen and Kristy Wobler to Michelle Walter and Brett Mullins, lot 9, Block D, 0.303 acres.
Jodi Granger to Tina Payne, Proxmire Payne Allot., lot 21, 0.2583 acres.
Jonathon Lichty to James and Kera Ditto, Proxmire Payne Allot., lot 23, 0.2554 acres.
