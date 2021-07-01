Paulding County
Marriage licenses
Jared Eklund, 26, Payne, and Madeline Baumle, 26, Haviland.
Lacee Lindeman, 18, Oakwood, and Jacob Andrews, 19, Oakwood.
Common Pleas
On the docket
TD Bank USA, c/o Target Enterprise, Inc., Brooklyn Park, Minn. vs. Angie Stabler, Payne. Money judgment.
The Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Ryan and Amber Deel, Paulding. Foreclosure.
Brad Bendele, Oakwood, vs. Carmen Bendele, Archbold. Divorce.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Genetta Ross to Jimmy and Kristy Kelly, Sec. 13, 5.91 acres; Sec. 13, 3.904 acres.
Charles Ankney, life estate, to Charles Ankney, Sec. 30, Ball Parcels, lots 31-32, 0.23 acres.
Judy Shawver to John Seinkner, Sec. 30, 0.68 acres.
Brown Township —
Shaun and Michelle Meeks to Brent and Mackenzie Bohner, Sec. 34, 4 acres.
Crane Township —
Joseph and Ellen Sukup, trustees, to Joseph and Ellen Sukup, life estates, Sec. 34, 154.631 acres; Sec. 20, 10 acres; Sec. 29, 11.68 acres; Sec. 33, 40.301 acres.
Robert and Sheryl Mourey to Steven Nickols, Sec. 13, 3.053 acres.
Emerald Township —
Barbara Denny to Jayme and Katelyn Denny, Sec. 30, 1 acre.
Harrison Township —
Joshua Heffelfinger and Rachel Jones to Justin and Tiffany Reeves, Sec. 35, Horney Parcels No. 3, lot 9, 0.292 acres; Sec. 35, 1.55 acres.
Dee Diehl to Daniel and Kristi Hughes, Sec. 21, 2 acres.
Jackson Township —
Stephanie Schweller to Brian and Terra Gorrell, Sec. 7, 5.005 acres.
Shaun and Michelle Meeks to Steven and Connie Elston, Sec. 13, 18.27 acres.
Paulding Township —
John Colley to Jeremy and Jessica Goyings, Sec. 26, 2 acres.
Washington Township —
Bonnie Pier, et al, to Bonnie Pier, et al, Sec. 5, 25 acres; Sec. 9, 39 acres.
Haviland Village —
State of Ohio to Paulding County Land Bank Reutilization Corp., lot 18, 0.1653 acres.
Paulding Village —
Teresa Winkler to Teresa Winkler, trustee, Sec. 9, 80.821 acres; Sec. 10, 30.45 acres.
Jerry Rhodes to Donald and Shirley Clemens, Sec. 15, 0.746 acres.
Gerald and Mary Bear to Edward Randolph, Sec. 34, Hartwick Parcels, lots 6-7, 0.4958 acres.
Jessica Miller and Tyler Danberry to Jonathon Williamson and Ashley Bulka, Sec. 33, 2 acres.
Travis and Lindsey Setser to Edward Leverton, Noneman Emerald Acres Allot. No. 1, lots 26 (north 25 feet) and 27, 0.3444 acres.
Payne Village —
Larry and Carol Tumbleson to Carol Tumbleson Evans, Gibson First Add., lot 100 (east 10 feet), lot 101, 0.1777 acres.
Jo Anne Medley, life estate, and Lisa Holtz to Zane Shaffer, block E, lot 2, 0.157 acres.
