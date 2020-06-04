Paulding County
Marriage licenses
Austin Puckett, 24, Cecil, and Maria Bradbury, 23, Cecil, harness assembler.
Kim Fitch, Jr., 28, Paulding, and Sabrina Torres, 29, Paulding, laborer.
Avery Rice, 24, Latty, welder, and Megan Coughlin, 29, Latty, registered nurse.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Cavalry SPV I, LLC, Valhalla, N.Y. vs. Christina DeMuth, Oakwood. Money judgment.
Richard Shellenbarger, Defiance, and Amanda Shellenbarger, Fort Wayne, Ind. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers
Brown Township —
Joshua and Kimberly Grimes to Joshua and Kimberly Grimes, Sec. 1, 21.704 acres.
Larry Brown to Larry Brown, Sec. 1, 23.592 acres.
Crane Township —
Irene Williamson to James Garrett, Sec. 30, 8 acres.
Jackson Township —
Helen Andrews, trustee, et al, to Helen Andrews, trustee, et al, Sec. 1, 60 acres.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to T3 Properties, lot 66, Hedges, Sec. 33.
Paulding Township —
Russell and Melvene Stoller to Russell Stoller, trustee, Sec. 13, 54.2 acres.
Thomas Shrider, et al, to Thomas and Jacob Shrider, Sec. 29, 4 acres.
Washington Township —
Dane and Brittany Treece to Samuel Nickols, Sec. 19, 1.901 acres.
Andrew and Brittany Rheinheimer to Steininger Enterprises LLC, Sec. 6, 5.052 acres.
Melrose Village —
Noline Wagner to Amanda Wagner, lot 7-8, Shirley Add.
Paulding Village —
Avery Rice to Hanna Prentiss, lot 12, outlots, Noneman Emerald Acres Allot. No. 2.
Nick and Darlene Shisler to Kelly Tuttle, lot 42.
