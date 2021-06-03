Paulding County
Marriage licenses
Matthew Dooley, 22, Antwerp, and Kortney Smith, 21, Antwerp.
Terry Turner, 37, Haviland, and Sonya Franklin, 35, Haviland.
Cassandra Beltz, 35, Paulding, and Adam Adkins, 35, Paulding.
Jessica Schaffer, 29, Grover Hill, and Richard Temple, 21, Grover Hill.
Katlyn Bissell, 25, Antwerp, and Taylor Jones, 26, Antwerp.
Lindsay Schabbing, 33, Antwerp, and Matthew Smalley, 37, Antwerp.
Lynette Hitt, 72, Oakwood, and Roy Mason, Jr., 78, Oakwood.
Danny Halter, Oakwood, and Brenda Edwards, 60, Oakwood.
Jakob Salisbury, 37, Paulding, and Kayleigh Adams, 31, Paulding.
Common Pleas
On the docket
The Sara Jane Living Center, LTD, Delphos, vs. James Hayes, Paulding. Money judgment.
County Risk Sharing Authority, Columbus and Paulding County Commissioners, Paulding, vs. Garda CL Great Lakes Inc., Cincinnati, and Jeffrey Davis, Fort Wayne. Money judgment.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Robert Heilshorn to Karen Heilshorn, et al, Sec. 29, Auglaize Hills Dev. No. 2, lot 35, 0.7 acres.
Robert Heilshorn to Karen Heilshorn, et al, Sec. 19, Hartzog Auglaize Allot., lot 23, 0.7778 acres.
William and Brenda Bellmann to Flat Rock LLC, Sec. 30, Auglaize Dev. Corp. Parcels, parcel 9, 0.6595 acres.
Blue Creek Township —
Jerry Klopfenstein, trustee, et al, to Klopfenstein Acres LLC, Sec. 9, 40 acres.
Jerry Klopfenstein, trustee, et al, to Klopfenstein Acres LLC, Sec. 15, 76.5 acres.
Carryall Township —
David and Iona Hand, trustees, to David Hand, Sec. 3, 40 acres; Sec. 9, 1 acre; Sec. 9, 42.286 acres; Sec. 10, 80 acres; Sec. 10, 61.19 acres; Sec. 22, 40 acres.
David and Iona Hand, trustees, to Roger Hand, Sec. 10, 38.249 acres; Sec. 10, 100 acres; Sec. 10, 41.656 acres; Sec. 15, 55.87 acres.
David and Iona Hand, trustees, to Janet Foust, Sec. 11, 140 acres; Sec. 20, 120 acres.
David Hand, et al, to Janet Foust, Sec. 20, 17.451 acres.
Louis Beregszazi to Louis and Nikki Beregszazi, Sec. 13, 10 acres.
Paulding Township —
Jerry Klopfenstein, trustee, et al, to Klopfenstein Acres LLC, Sec. 28, 87.595 acres; Sec. 28, 40.418 acres; Sec. 32, 80 acres; Sec. 33, 85.3 acres.
Oakwood Village —
Robert Brittig to Bobby Scott Jr., Grove Add., lot 13, 0.2 acres.
Paulding Village —
Kenneth Krynock to Braden Laney, Noneman Second Add., lot 39, 0.2207 acres.
Craig and Marcia Westendorf to T3 Properties LLC, lot 230, 0.1424 acres.
Bittersweet Development LLC to Hartsel and Annette Bryant, outlot 11003, lot 20, 0.1033 acres.
Bittersweet Development LLC to Bittersweet Development LLC, outlot 11003, 4.0134 acres.
