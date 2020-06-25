Paulding County
Common Pleas
Marriage licenses
Tatem Stallard, 21, Oakwood, none listed, and Derek Varner, 24, Oakwood, electrical builds.
Jennifer McAlexander, 40, Antwerp, bartender, and Joshua Schoenauer, 41, Antwerp, crane operator.
Jared Knapp, 39, Arrowsmith, Ill., truck driver, and Rachel Manz, 30, Paulding, technician.
Chad Brown, 47, Oakwood, production manager, and Leanne White, 41, Oakwood, support staff.
Nickolas Ray, 35, Paulding, student, and Kaitlyn Dean, 32, Paulding, team lead.
On the dockets
Timothy Davis, Pioneer, vs. Zachary Burns, Antwerp; EMC Insurance, Blue Ash; Ohio Bureau Worker's Compensation, Columbus. Personal injury.
Debra Keller-Plum, Hicksville and Norman Plum, Hicksville. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Larry and Betty Lambert to Larry and Betty Lambert, trustees, Sec. 30, 2.22 acres.
Daniel and Teresa Lambert to Chance Jones, Sec. 13, tract 2, 5.009 acres.
Joshua Bauer to Kass Chesnut and Elizabeth Schroeder, Sec. 22, 1.937 acres.
Benton Township —
David Wood to David Wood, Sec. 3, easement, 1.19 acres.
Glen Forest Jr. and Julia Deatrick to Glen Forest Jr. and Julia Deatrick, Sec. 3, 0.28 acres.
David Gerber to David and Patricia Gerber, Sec. 33, 5 acres.
Blue Creek Township —
David and Patricia Gerber to David and Patricia Gerber, Sec. 3, 86.57 acres; Sec. 11, 41 acres.
David and Patricia Gerber, beneficiary, to David and Patricia Gerber, Sec. 3, 2.5 acres.
Brown Township —
Rick Shisler to Ryan and Jennifer Coppes, et al, Sec. 17, 0.432 acres.
Alan and Nancy Smith, trustees, to Jeffery Smith, trustee, Sec. 20, lot 27-28, Cooper Riverview Sub.
Carryall Township —
Marilyn Vail to Marilyn Vail, life estate, Sec. 14, lot 1, Brierwood Home Sites; Sec. 14, 8.43 acres.
Pamela Munster, et al, to Pamela Munster and Dennis Kees, Sec. 19, 38.166 acres.
Larry and Betty Lambert to Larry and Betty Lambert, trustees, Sec. 23, 29.429 acres.
Crane Township —
Joyce Nelson to Joyce Nelson, life estate, Sec. 4, 2 acres.
Marvin and Margaret Foust to Mark and Amy Woodring, Sec. 24, 80 acres.
Larry Lambert, et al, to Larry Lambert, et al, Sec. 18, 67.951 acres.
Harrison Township —
Harry Molitor Jr. to Thornell Farm Properties LLC, Sec. 13, easement, 36.87 acres.
Sharon Berryhill, life estate, to Charles Kipfer, life estates, Sec. 36, 11.811 acres.
Charles and Debra Kipfer to Charles Kipfer, life estates, Sec. 36, 1.75 acres.
Jackson Township —
Jason and Beth Thornell to Thornell Farm Properties LLC, Sec. 33, 29.848 acres.
Latty Township —
LaDonna Pfost, life estate, to David and William Pfost, Sec. 31, 1.169 acres.
Paulding Township —
Dovetail Development LTD to Matthew Schroeder, Sec. 12, 0.288 acres.
David and Patricia Gerber to David and Patricia Gerber, Sec. 34, 45.424 acres; Sec. 35, 58.386 acres; Sec. 35, 9.077 acres.
Grover Hill Village —
Talma and Marilyn Gribble, life estates, to Talma Gribble, life estate, lot 37, outlot.
Paulding Village —
Nathan and Kathleen Sunday to MS Clark Investments LLC, Sec. 12, outlots, 9.997 acres.
Chad and Theresa Breedlove to Bryin Owens and Kierra Evans, lots 5-6, Noneman DeMuth Allot.
Patricia Marcom to Paul Steel, Sec. 14, outlots, 0.5 acres.
Payne Village —
Diana LePierre to Diana LePierre, lot 136, Gibson Second Add.
Diana LePierre to Cheryl Luther and Arthur Dilling, lot 135, Gibson Second Add.
