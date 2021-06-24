Paulding County
Marriage licenses
Jennifer Habern, 35, Paulding, and Scott Meyer, 32, Paulding.
Agustin Chavez Ramirez, 30, Paulding, and Marisela Soto Vasquez, 26, Paulding.
Curtis Brown, 21, Paulding, and Raeanne Theobald, 20, Paulding.
Paul Merriman, 49, Oakwood, and Peggy Adams, 58, Defiance.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Holly, Brandon and Brynley Manz, Paulding, vs. Eduardo Botzoc, Danville, Ill.; Daniel Tiul Coc a.k.a. Daniel Tiul, Danville, Ill.; Progressive Specialty Insurance Co., Columbus. Money judgment.
Midland Credit Management, Inc., San Diego, vs. Susan Keck, Paulding. Money judgment.
Victoria Setili, Grover Hill, and Ian Setili, Roseville, Mich. Divorce.
Real estate transfers
Brown Township —
Kevin and Cathy Eitniear to Kevin and Cathy Eitniear, Sec. 9, 2 acres; Sec. 25, 10.315 acres.
Kevin and Cathy Eitniear to Kevin Eitniear, trustee, Sec. 9, 20 acres.
Crane Township —
Justin Zeedyk to William Knapp, Sec. 2, 1.1 acres.
Emerald Township —
Noneman Family Farms LLC to Noneman Family Farms LLC, Sec. 31, 6.222 acres.
Noneman Family Farms LLC to Emerald Associates LTD, Sec. 31, 0.83 acres.
Jackson Township —
Jacob Arend to Jacob Arend, Sec. 29, 40 acres.
Washington Township —
Steven Kahle to Andrew Louth, Sec. 36, 2.371 acres.
Broughton Village —
Bernard Flint, life estate, to Rickey and Bryce Greear, Sec. 32, outlots, lots 12-13, 0.877 acres.
Cecil Village —
Miquel Bucerra Hernandez to Jeanene Cummins, Sec. 14, outlots, lot 2, 0.2197 acres.
Paulding Village —
Theodore and Cathy Wunderle to Rhonehouse Properties LLC, outlots , lot 9, 0.1818 acres.
Payne Village —
Jessica Denney, trustee, to Douglas Hill Jr., block E, lots 13-14, 0.127 acres.
Paul Elick to Parker Martin, Gibson’s Subdiv., outlots, lot 56, 0.2744 acres.
