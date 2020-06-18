Paulding County Court

Marriage licenses

Briana Krill, 30, Paulding, stocker, and Steven Simmons, 31, Coventry, Ohio, none listed.

Sean Fife, 28, Oakwood, bartender, and Stephanie Yates, 28, Oakwood, unemployed.

Common Pleas

On the docket

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Tina Larry, Paulding. Money judgment.

Journal entries

Real estate transfers

Blue Creek Township —

Alvin Klopfenstein & Sons Inc. to Alvin Klopfenstein & Sons Inc., Sec. 22, 87.581 acres; Sec. 33, 158.5 acres; Sec. 27, 160 acres; Sec. 28, 400 acres.

Carryall Township —

Robert Kanney Jr. and Kimberly Kanney to Dennis and Pamela Dempsey, Sec. 34, 8.721 acres.

Pamela Munster, et al, to Pamela Munster and Dennis Kees, Sec. 19, 38.166 acres.

Nicholas Mendez III to Nicholas and Jessica Mendez, Sec. 13, lot 19-20, Jarrett Wood Subdivision.

Crane Township —

Edward and Mari Beth Ringler to Edward Ringler, Sec. 23, 16.223 acres.

Brandon Headley to Jacob Brown, Sec. 7, 1 acre.

Jackson Township —

Steven Bussing and Beverly Bussing to Gareth and Daphne Greener, Sec. 18, lot 14, lot 15 minus west ½, Temple Allot.

Antwerp Village —

Phillip Piersma to Charles and Pamela Smith, Sec. 27, outlots.

Michael Lutz to Wesley Stillions, lot 15-16, Block B; lot 31, Block C.

Broughton Village —

Sherri Ruder to Dalton Adkins, lot 26, White's Second Add.

Paulding Village —

Dennis Krick to Norman Tritsch Jr., lot 47-48, Noneman Second Add.

Richard Pepper, et al, to Richard Pepper, et al, lot 54-55, Noneman Emerald Acres Allot. No. 1.

Judy Haas to Carl and Karen Cox, lot 88-89, Countryside Estates II.

