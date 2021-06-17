Paulding County
Marriage licenses
Justice Clark, 22, Cecil, and Alexis Griffith, 21, Cecil.
Anthony Hicks, 32, Paulding, and Jodie Replogle, 29, Paulding.
Ryne Jerome, 28, Payne, and Toni Winslow, 28, Payne.
Danell Sudhoff, 25, Paulding, and Andrew Havert, 29, Paulding.
Russell Burdine, 23, Centerton, Ark., and Emilia Ramirez, 19, Centerton, Ark.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Kristen Rhonehouse, Paulding, vs. Nathan Rhonehouse, Paulding. Divorce.
Journal entries
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Dinah Scott to Tamera Anderson, Sec. 30, 0.418 acres.
Natalie Mansfield, life estate, to Lee Ann Hudnall, Sec. 25, 34.487 acres.
Benton Township —
Richard and Bertha Schaefer to Bertha Schaefer, Sec. 13, 38.204 acres.
Richard and Bertha Schaefer to Crystal Thomas, Sec. 13, 1.5 acres.
Blue Creek Township —
Christopher Fellers and Lindy Bilimek to Christopher Fellers, Sec. 12, 1.34 acres.
Brown Township —
Brice Carnahan to R&B Fabrications Inc., Sec. 17, lot 24, 0.3251 acres.
Karen Baxter to Alan and Nancy Smith, Sec. 20, Cooper Riverview Subdiv., lot 26, 0.1584 acres.
Ann and David Frederick to Ann Frederick, Sec. 34, 40 acres.
Carryall Township —
Stanley and Gale Jordan, life estates, to Gale Jordan, Sec. 15, 80 acres; Sec. 16, 40 acres.
Ralph Howard to David Coleman, Sec. 26, 0.964 acres.
Seller unknown to Clay Coleman, Sec. 26, 0.37 acres.
Seller unknown to Tameria Ankney, Sec. 26, 0.25 acres.
Joseph and Barbara Barker, trustees, et al, to Joseph and Barbara Barker, trustees, et al, Sec. 26, 147.042 acres.
Joseph and Barbara Barker, trustees, et al, to David Coleman, Sec. 26, 0.1 acres.
Crane Township —
Barbara Howell to Brock and Shelly Howell, Sec. 11, 20.233 acres.
Douglas and Diana Cook to Douglas and Diana Cook, trustees, Sec. 5, 39.909 acres; Sec. 5, 48.532 acres; Sec. 5, 8.328 acres.
Jaffery Betzer and Shelly Wendt to Eric and Lynette Roberts, Sec. 19, Noneman Rolling Acre No. 2, lots 59-60, 0.751 acres.
Emerald Township —
Ronald and Hilda Schroeder to Keith and Michelle Konoff, Sec. 3, 2.351 acres.
Richard and Peggy Ward to Alyssa Hoffman, Sec. 5, Ankney Parcels, parcel No. 3, 0.589 acres; parcels No. 8-9, 2.81 acres.
Brian and Angela Laker to Tiffany Jacobs, Sec. 35, 2.2 acres.
Ricky Weippert to Ricky and Pamela Weippert, Sec. 7, 0.15 acres; Sec. 7, 0.1 acres; Sec. 7, 0.4 acres.
Roger and Patricia Eckart to Shawn Keezer, Sec. 8, 3.674 acres.
Jackson Township —
Scott and Carmen St. John to Carmen St. John, Sec. 2, 5 acres.
Paulding Township —
Charles Kauser Excavating, Inc. to Charles Kauser Excavating, Inc., Sec. 21, 70.086 acres.
Charles Kauser Excavating, Inc. to Steven and Amy Kauser, Sec. 21, 5 acres.
Shirley Trammell to Shirley Trammell and Zachary Now, Sec. 7, Morrow Parcels, lot 2, 0.2927 acres; Sec. 7, 0.56 acres.
Linda Ganger to Jon Gideon, Sec. 34, 2 acres.
Washington Township —
Robin Tumblin to TMS Real Estate LTD, Sec. 22, 4.94 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Clarehilda Hunt to Colton and Katie Hall, Snook Add., lot 16, 0.194 acres.
David and Denise Coleman to Denise Coleman, Snook Add., lot 4, 0.0562 acres.
Deborah Harrmann, et al, to Nicole Harrmann, et al, outlots, Sec. 26, 0.685 acres.
David and Denise Coleman to Denise Coleman, Wabash & Erie Canal Add., lot 4, 0.3558 acres.
Antwerp Equity Exchange to Todd and Jeff Cook, lot 13, block A, 0.06 acres; lot 14, block A, 0.15 acres; Daggett Second Add., lot 5, 0.0515 acres.
Irene Williamson to Joseph Grimes, Sec. 27, Noneman Subdiv., lot 2, 0.1233 acres.
Broughton Village —
Allen Wobler to Jessica Sanders, White’s Second Add., lot 22, 0.262 acres.
Melrose Village —
James and Deborah Leverton to George Clemens III, lots 223-224, 0.5441 acres.
Paulding Village —
Donald and Sheila Apple to Thomas Smith, Noneman Emerald Acres Allot. No. 3, lot 173-174 (west 25 feet), 0.3444 acres.
Richard Phlipot to Tamara Blankenship, Dix Second Add., lot 40, 0.195 acres.
Cody Thompson to Patrick and Linda Lahart Jr., Noneman DeMuth Allot., lot 19 (south 75 feet), 0.2583 acres.
Michael and Marcy Iler to April Bumm and Norman Engel Jr., Cullen Add., lots 1-2, 0.4020 acres.
Nonnie Perry to Connie Ogden, et al, Dix Second Add., lot 14, 0.2 acres.
Nathaniel and Emily Taylor to Jacob Vorce and Britanea Barmean, Gasser Second Add., lot 3, 0.1818 acres.
David Jones to Mark Kauffman, lot 220, 0.092 acres.
Gail Stoller, et al, to Franklin and Teresa Reineck, life estates, Bittersweet Village Phase I, condo unit 110, lot 9.
Payne Village —
James Allen to Jarrod Childs, Henderson Add., lot 8, 0.1515 acres.
Kent and Nancy Meeks to Zachary Campbell, Gonya Subdiv., lots 1-2, 0.5923 acres.
