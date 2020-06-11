Paulding County
Marriage licenses
Jessie Tribble, 35, Antwerp, dental assistant, and Kris Kniceley, 49, Antwerp, manager.
Audrey Swanson, 27, Cecil, cosmetologist, and Andrew Sifuentes, 27, Oakwood, production.
Kirsten Harmon, 33, Oakwood, registered nurse, and Benjamin Jones, 32, North Liberty, Ind., pastor.
Justin Ruffing, 33, Antwerp, supervisor, and Jamie Robinson, 33, Antwerp, nurse.
Selene Gonzalez Gutierrez, 21, Archbold, factory worker, and Dakotah Cereghin, 23, Cecil, factory worker.
Kasi Edwards, 25, Alexander, N.D. and Kaleb Cox, 29, Alexander, N.D., oil field.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Midland Credit Management Inc., San Diego, vs. Nicole Castro, Paulding. Money judgment.
Alicia Plotts, Oakwood, vs. Gary Plotts, Defiance. Divorce.
Real estate transfers
Brown Township —
Kirk and Teresa Roughton to Colton Lloyd, Sec. 20, 1.593 acres.
Stephen Gurney to Stephen and Anna Gurney, Mid Point, 5.38 acres.
Roger Wilkin, life estate, to Roger Wilkin, life estate, Sec. 1, 23.46 acres.
Washington Township —
The Black Swamp Conservancy to Aaron and Tamara Sharp, Sec. 15, 0.038 acres; Sec. 15, easement, 1.638 acres.
Aaron and Tamara Sharp to Aaron and Tamara Sharp, Sec. 15, 0.038 acres; Sec. 15, easement, 1.638 acres.
Gary Girod, trustee, and Linda Girod to Stephen and Marilyn Beavers, Sec. 29, 1.506 acres.
Grover Hill Village —
Paulding County Land Reutilization Corp. to Jeffrey Leithauser, lot 1, S-26, Lumber Co. Sub; lot 1, Sec. 26, Kinkade 3rd Add.
Paulding Village —
Leeann Dingledine to Dustin Jackson, et al, lot 12-13, outlots, Noneman Emerald Acres Allot. No. 2.
Rebecca Gipple to Paul Ross, lot 39, Dix First Add.
Anna Blanchard, life estate, to Joshua and Trisha Font, Sec. 12., lot 13-14, Keim Sub.
Bradley Proxmire to Vince Kline and Rayanna Renzi, lot 72, Noneman Emerald Acres, Allot No. 1.
Payne Village —
Jeffrey and Deann Daulton to Brian Davis, lot 11, Block B.
