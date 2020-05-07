Paulding County
Marriage licenses
Robert Baer, 37, Edelstein, arborist, and Hannah Schrenk, 28, Antwerp, farmer.
Mark Winberg, 65, Cecil, power house operator, and Rebecca Stuart, 60, Cecil, registered nurse.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Paulding County treasurer, vs. Associates Home Equity Services Inc., Flint, Mich.; and Credit Adjustments Inc., Defiance. Foreclosure of real property tax.
Journal entries
Katie Hurd, Haviland, and Shawn Hurd, Haviland. Divorce.
Michael Myers, Defiance, and Tina Myers, Defiance. Dissolution of marriage.
Jennifer Lamond, Paulding, and Jeremy Lamond, Oakwood. Dissolution of marriage.
Elizabeth Zartman, address unavailable, and Travis Zartman, address unavailable. Dissolution of marriage.
Rose Foltz, Paulding, and Steven Foltz, Paulding. Divorce.
Joanna Martinez, Oakwood, vs. Brock Verfaille, Paulding. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Daniel White, Paulding vs. Birdstone Inc., Paulding; Bureau of Worker's Compensation, Columbus. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Paulding County Treasurer vs. Michael and Lidia Johnson, Antwerp; Antwerp Exchange Bank; Ohio Department of Taxation. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Paulding County Treasurer vs. Edward and Mari-Beth Ringler (dec.), Paulding. Case dismissed.
1st Source Bank, South Bend, Ind., vs. WR Farms, LLC, Hicksville; Antwerp Exchange Bank; Paulding County Treasurer. Foreclosure and mortgage released.
MyCUMortgage LLC, Beavercreek, vs. Charity Bollman and unknown spouse, Payne; Capital One Bank, Norcross, Ga. Foreclosure.
Credit Acceptance Corp., Southfield, Mich. vs. Jonathon Adkins, Paulding. Money judgment.
Vancrest Management Corp., Van Wert, vs. Donna Parrish, Antwerp and Kimberly Bowers, Paulding. Money judgment.
Synchrony Bank, Draper, Utah vs. Courtney Shull, Antwerp. Money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, Norfolk, Va. vs. Ashia Keeler, Cecil. Money judgment.
Real estate transfers
Benton Township —
Van Erk Dairy LLC to Van Erk Dairy LLC, Sec. 21, 160.669 acres.
Blue Creek Township —
Kenneth Mielke to Kenneth and Lee Ann Mielke, Sec. 3, 30 acres.
Brown Township --
Ruby Owens to Jeffrey Owens, et al, Sec. 26.
Kirsten Harmon to Ishmael and Thelma Shelton, Sec. 34, 3.25 acres.
Crane Township —
Alice Rager to Chelsie Ross, Sec. 26, 116.919 acres.
Chelsie Ross to Jeremy and Jessica Goyings, Sec. 34, 25 acres.
Harrison Township —
Mary Kuhn life estate to Mary Kuhn life estate, Sec. 22, 15.285 acres; Sec. 22, 5 acres, unplat.; Sec. 22, 37.45 acres; Sec. 27, 31.34 acres; Sec. 27, 46.9 acres; Sec. 27, 3.1 acres; Sec. 28, 23.743 acres; Sec. 28, 20.033 acres.
Paulding Township —
Charles LaBounty to Michelle Leonard and Robert Borland, Sec. 14, 1.35 acres.
Douglas and Diane Goyings to Jeremy and Jessica Goyings, Sec. 26, 78.52 acres.
Paulding Village —
Alyssa Estrada to Taylor Dotson, lot 73, Noneman Emerald Acres Allot.
History Matters Inc. to Dolores and Sarita Guerra, lot 35, Dix Second Add.
