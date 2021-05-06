Paulding County
Marriage license
Alyssa Pollock, 26, Antwerp, restaurant management, and Blake Myers, 26, Antwerp, ironworker.
On the docket
Benjamin Kremer, Grover Hill, vs. Power 3PL Inc., Haviland; Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. Worker’s compensation.
Kenneth Tenwalde, address not given, and Donna Narvasa Tenwalde, address not given. Dissolution of marriage.
Tamara Batt, Defiance, vs. Dean Batt, Paulding. Divorce.
Alexandra Whiting, Paulding, vs. James Whiting, Garrett, Ind. Divorce.
Christina Tromblay, Paulding, vs. Kyle Tromblay, Woodburn, Ind. Divorce.
Synchrony Bank, Draper, Utah, vs. Paul Kruse, Cecil. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Real estate transfers
Jackson Township —
Mercer Landmark Inc. at Mercer Landmark Inc., Sec. 32, 16.614 acres; Sec. 32, 24.382 acres.
Haviland Village —
Tim and Michelle Roberts to State of Ohio, lot 18, 0.1653 acres.
