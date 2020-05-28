Paulding County
Marriage licenses
Benjamin Hunt, 44, Antwerp, lot porter, and Angela Feltner, 48, Antwerp, restaurant.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Pamela Borer, Payne, and David Borer, Defiance. Dissolution of marriage
Real estate transfers
Benton Township —
Eunice Yearling to Jana Pharr, Sec. 3, 27.682 acres.
Blue Creek Township —
Todd and Pamela Stoller to Heidi Nohl and Holly Blume, trustees, Sec. 17, 40 acres; Sec. 17, 28.275 acres; Sec. 17, 40 acres.
Carryall Township —
Matthew and Lindsey Hormann to Blue Buckeye Properties LLC, Sec. 32. 2.849 acres.
Helen Livingston to David and Denise Coleman, lot 4, Wabash & Erie Canal Add.
Crane Township —
Curtis Potter to Potter Land Company LLC, Sec. 1, 48.38 acres; Sec. 3, 37.645 acres.
James and Curtis Potter to Potter Land Company LLC, Sec. 2, 40.84 acres; Sec. 3, 66.75 acres, 50 acres, 78 acres; Sec. 4, 62.536 acres; Sec. 11, 49.307 acres; Sec. 12, unplatted 3.03 acres, unplatted 0.47 acres.
Todd and Pamela Stoller to Heidi Nohl and Holly Blume, trustees, Sec. 32, 100.049 acres; Sec. 32, 100.058 acres.
Emerald Township —
Victor and Amy Schlegel to Victor and Amy Schlegel, Sec. 1, 140.287 acres.
James and Curtis Potter to Potter Land Company LLC, Sec. 7, 73.775 acres; Sec. 7, 34.372 acres.
Harrison Township —
Todd and Pamela Stoller to Heidi Nohl and Holly Blume, trustees, Sec. 6, 0.506 acres; Sec. 7, 60.921 acres, 20 acres, 20.21 acres; Sec. 8, 34 acres.
Michael Molitor to Michael and Donna Molitor, life estates, Sec. 13, 40 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Rickie Rasch to Mason Gerken, outlots, Sec. 34; lots 129-130.
Steven Wetli, trustee, to Juan and Lupe Sanchez, lot 1, Maumee Timber First Add.
Paul and Joann Yoder to Blue Buckeye Properties LLC, lot 35, Wilhelm Add.
Grover Hill Village —
B.C. Ross Rentals to Burton and Kristy Elliott, Sec. 26, lot 4; outlot 47, Kinkade Add.
Haviland Village —
Van Erk Dairy LLC to Neil and Sandra Stoller, lot 75.
Oakwood Village —
Robert and Ann Frake to Blaise and Samantha May, lot 8, outlots, Sec. 26
Paulding Village —
Matthew and Lindsey Hormann to Blue Buckeye Properties LLC, lots 139, 150.
Melinda Krick to Kristin Bradford, Sec. 44, Schultz Add.
Vivian Steele, life estate, to Tim Steele, et al, lots 4-5, Schultz Add.
Payne Village —
Daniel and Maria Raab to Christian Raab, lot 24, Young Sub.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.