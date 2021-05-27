Paulding County
Common Pleas
On the docket
Jennifer Price, address unavailable, and Mark Price, address unavailable. Dissolution of marriage.
Charlotte Craig, address confidential, vs. Donavon Tracey, Fort Wayne, Ind. Divorce.
Dezarea Harshman, Paulding, vs. Joshua Harshman, Defiance. Divorce.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Henry Dunbar to Henry Dunbar, trustee, Sec. 21, 5.549 acres.
Benton Township —
Eric and Nicole Gross to Zachary Cotterman, Sec. 3, 1.868 acres.
Carryall Township —
Patrick Meyer, et al, to Tyler and Katelyn Gaisford, Sec. 21, 0.25 acres; Sec. 22, 0.64 acres.
David and Jeanne Fellers to Kyle and Allison Peters, Sec. 34, 5.12 acres.
Crane Township —
Jo Lucas, trustee, et al, to Michael Lucas, trustee, Sec. 4, 0.88 acres; Sec. 4, 1.101 acres.
Jackson Township —
Wanda Ziegler to Chemical Bank, Sec. 33, Hamman Parcels, lot 4, 0.36 acres; Sec. 33, 0.13 acres; Sec. 33, lot 3 Hedges, 0.33 acres.
Mark and Lisa Holtsberry, trustees, to Mark and Lisa Holtsberry, Sec. 33, 5.596 acres; Sec. 33, 0.22 acres.
Paulding Township —
James Nutter, trustee, to Neil Nutter, et al, Sec. 13, Cook Second Allot., lot A, 0.449 acres.
Melrose Village —
John and Susan Guyton to Susan Guyton, Sec. 29, outlot 2 , 2.116 acres.
Oakwood Village —
Christine Mead, trustee, to Christine Mead, trustee, Sec. 35, outlots, lot 17, 34.096 acres.
Christine Mead, trustee, to Craig and Erlinda Griffith, Sec. 35, outlots, 0.04 acres.
Paulding Village —
Stewart Taylor to Stewart Taylor and Andrea Kremer, Noneman Emerald Acres Allot. No. 3, lots 123-124, 0.5166 acres.
Norman Heck, life estate, et al, to Cathy Gross, et al, Noneman Emerald Acres Allot. No. 3, lot 57-58 (east 25 feet), 0.3444 acres.
Robby and Kathlyn Gerken to Bowman & Bowman Holdings LLC, Dix First Add., lot 18, 0.2015 acres; lot 5, 0.2015 acres.
PKG Properties to Caring and Sharing Food Pantry Inc., Sec. 12, outlots, lot 17, 0.344 acres.
Charles and Alma Potter to Charles Potter, Dix First Add., lot 80, 0.203 acres.
Hartsel Bryant Jr. and Annette Bryant to Hartsel Taylor and Annette Bryant, Gasser Second Add., lot 25, 0.2 acres.
Gregory Reinhart to Gerard and Jean Bakle, lot 34, 0.15 acres.
