Paulding County
Marriage licenses
Lydia Yenser, 24, Antwerp, school counselor, and Levi Farley, 29, Antwerp, game warden.
Jeremy Dunning, 42, Oakwood, disabled, and Lisa Ladd, 52, Oakwood, homemaker.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Donald Heller, successor trustee of Helen E. Andrews Revocable Trust, Defiance, vs. Paul Adams, Oakwood. Money judgment.
Kimberly Guelde, Cecil, and Les Guelde, Paulding. Dissolution of marriage.
Amie Ashworth, Van Wert, vs. Sherle Ashworth, Paulding. Divorce.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Sharon VanVlerah to Levi VanVlerah, Sec. 13, 5.053 acres.
Carryall Township —
Paul Clark to Linda Clark, life estate, Sec. 13.
Crane Township —
D&L properties of Antwerp, Ohio, LLC to Leon and Mackenzie Hilty, Sec. 4, 2.54 acres.
Denise Schwab to Denise Schwab, Sec. 10, 2.6 acres; Sec. 20, 27.796 acres.
Jerry and Brenda Brittsan to Jerry and Brenda Brittsan, trustees, Sec. 13, 9.417 acres.
Jackson Township —
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to Mercer Landmark Inc., Sec. 32, 39.009 acres; Sec. 32, 16.614 acres; Sec. 32, 4.4 acres; Sec. 32, 19.982 acres, grain elevators.
Latty Township —
Charity Bollman to MyCUmortgage, LLC, Sec. 29, 0.337 acres.
Paulding Township —
Robert Lelonek to Robert Brian Lelonek, Sec. 30, 4.94 acres.
Robert and Beverly Lelonek to Robert and Beverly Lelonek, life estate, Sec. 30, 6.98 acres.
Washington Township —
Thomas and Mary Ward, trustees, to Thomas Ward, trustee, Sec. 25, 2 acres, 38 acres, 3.304 acres, 3.203 acres, 18.858 acres, 18.796 acres, 3.241 acres, 40.25 acres, 8 acres, 65.75 acres.
Grover Hill Village —
Wilber and Lorinda Allen to Lorinda Allen, et al, lots 15-16, Sec. 24, Meyer Add.
Oakwood Village —
Claribel Brenneman, life estate, and Diana McCullough to Diana McCullough, Sec. 27, lot 15, outlots.
Paulding Village —
Christopher and Erica Manz to Andrea Padilla, lot 6, Gasser Sub.
Ethel Jewel, life estate, to Susan Brown, life estate, lots 33, 37, Schultz Add.
Jon Kipfer and Ricki Gerber to Barbara Good, lot 23, outlots.
