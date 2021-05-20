Paulding County
Marriage licenses
Dallas Smallwood, 25, Payne, truck driver and Skylar Wyse, 23, Payne, unemployed.
Courtney Elkins, 30, Oakwood, stay at home mother, and Jimmy Myers, 29, Oakwood, farm manager.
Erika Miller, 29, Paulding, Lippert Components, Inc., and Mark McGill, 28, Paulding, Lippert Components, Inc.
Jessica Young, 34, Paulding, machinist, and Shawn Lambert, 38, Paulding, machinist.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Brett Shepherd, Antwerp, and Gayle Shepherd, Defiance. Dissolution of marriage.
Shelby Carlisle, Paulding, vs. Tyler Carlisle, Paulding. Divorce.
Real estate transfers
Benton Township —
James Varner to Gregory and Amanda Lotz, Sec. 12, 2.24 acres.
Carryall Township —
Dick and Carolyn Ross to Dick and Carolyn Ross, Sec. 32, 0.5 acres.
Dick and Carolyn Ross, life estates, to Kyle Stucky, Sec. 32, 0.5 acres.
Emerald Township —
Ricky Bradford and Heidi Axson to Ricky Bradford, Sec. 5, 7 acres.
Oakwood Village —
Tabbetha Scott, trustee, to TMS Real Estate LTD, lot 83, 0.2 acres.
Payne Village —
Mary Lou Lichty to Michelle Newell and Jodi Rowlands, Townline Acres Add., lot 30, 0.2583 acres.
Anthony and Cheryl House to Cheryl House, lot 27, 0.2 acres.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.