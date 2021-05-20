Paulding County

Marriage licenses

Dallas Smallwood, 25, Payne, truck driver and Skylar Wyse, 23, Payne, unemployed.

Courtney Elkins, 30, Oakwood, stay at home mother, and Jimmy Myers, 29, Oakwood, farm manager.

Erika Miller, 29, Paulding, Lippert Components, Inc., and Mark McGill, 28, Paulding, Lippert Components, Inc.

Jessica Young, 34, Paulding, machinist, and Shawn Lambert, 38, Paulding, machinist.

Common Pleas

On the docket

Brett Shepherd, Antwerp, and Gayle Shepherd, Defiance. Dissolution of marriage.

Shelby Carlisle, Paulding, vs. Tyler Carlisle, Paulding. Divorce.

Real estate transfers

Benton Township —

James Varner to Gregory and Amanda Lotz, Sec. 12, 2.24 acres.

Carryall Township —

Dick and Carolyn Ross to Dick and Carolyn Ross, Sec. 32, 0.5 acres.

Dick and Carolyn Ross, life estates, to Kyle Stucky, Sec. 32, 0.5 acres.

Emerald Township —

Ricky Bradford and Heidi Axson to Ricky Bradford, Sec. 5, 7 acres.

Oakwood Village —

Tabbetha Scott, trustee, to TMS Real Estate LTD, lot 83, 0.2 acres.

Payne Village —

Mary Lou Lichty to Michelle Newell and Jodi Rowlands, Townline Acres Add., lot 30, 0.2583 acres.

Anthony and Cheryl House to Cheryl House, lot 27, 0.2 acres.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments