Paulding County
Common Pleas
On the docket
Paulding County treasurer vs. Michael and Diana Savage, Haviland. Foreclosure.
Paulding County treasurer vs. Larry Switzer and unknown spouse, Melrose. Foreclosure.
Amanda Mullins, Paulding, and Chad Mullins, Paulding. Dissolution of marriage.
Kasedy Delarber, Oakwood, vs. Jonathan Delarber, Continental. Divorce.
David Butler, Scott, vs. Kimberly Butler, Van Wert. Divorce.
Christopher Hitt, Antwerp, vs. Tran Ngoc Vu Le, Vancouver, Wash. Divorce.
Journal entries
Andrew Brenneke, Woodburn, Ind., vs. Irene Benschneider, Payne. Quiet title to plaintiff.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Rhetta LaFountain to John and Michelle Ellis, Sec. 13, 5.007 acres.
Wanita and Troy Grant, life estate, to Wanita Grant, life estate, Sec. 24, 10 acres.
Blake Dolt and Christina Dolt to Christina Dolt, Sec. 19, lot 80-82, revised Hartzog Auglaize Allot No. 2.
Blake Dolt and Christina Dolt to Blake Dolt, Sec. 19, lot 79, revised Hartzog Auglaize Allot No. 2.
Eric and Karen Elston, life estate, to Robert and Tracy Doering Beatty, Sec. 28, 2.825 acres.
Blue Creek Township —
Alan and Charlene Stoller to Charlene Stoller, Sec. 8, 80 acres.
Jeanette Poston, et al, to Jeanette Poston, et al, Sec. 12, 59.113 acres.
Steven Bowersox to Steven and Shirley Bowersox, Sec. 26, 1.09 acres.
Brown Township —
Norman Tritsch Jr. to Merrill Cohan III, Sec. 4, 5.102 acres.
Corey Carnahan to Jeffrey Moore, Sec. 31, 2.958 acres.
Carryall Township —
Arron and Sara McDorman to Arron McDorman, Sec. 31, lot 7, Maumee River Bend Add.
Crane Township —
John and Robin Imm, trustees, to Jason and Heather May, Sec. 2, 10.001 acres.
Latty Township —
Christine Shrider to Mary Ann Rickerd, Sec. 26, 0.5 acres.
Oakwood Village —
Phillip and Charlene Stucky to T3 Properties LLC, lot 124-125, 0.1 acres.
Paulding Village —
Randy and Ronnie Gloor, trustees, to Nathan and Christine Kline, lot 2, outlots.
Shelly Kessler, life estate, to Mandy Bowers, lot 108 east 4.29 feet and lot 108 west 26.48 feet, Noneman Emerald Acres Allot. No. 3.
Eric and Nicole Gross to T3 Properties LLC, lot 26, Cullen Add.
Church of God of Paulding to Stanley Elick and Robert Bryan, lot 58, Dix First Add.
Richard and Sharon Speakman to Derrick and Andrea Pease, lot 12, Hartzog's Country Side Estates.
Thomas and Rose LaFountain to Thomas LaFountain, lot 46, Noneman Sub.
Derrick Pease to Britney Dobbelaere and Babette Adams, lot 54 and south 20 feet lot 55, Noneman Second Add.
Deloris Stoller to Edythe Schmidt, lot 11 43 west, lot 22 27 feet east, Schultz Add.
Glen and Jewell Loff Polk, trustees, to Sally Gross, lot 8-13, Sec. 12, outlots.
Russell Rager and Judy Gunderman, trustees, to Russell Rager and Megan Hull, trustees, lot 3, Albert Parcels.
Russell Rager and Judy Gunderman, trustees, to Russell Rager and Megan Hull, trustees, Sec. 14, outlots.
Washington Township —
Kenneth Sakosits to Jesse and Caressa Noffsinger, Sec. 27, 6.489 acres.
Christopher Pruden, et al, to Christopher Pruden, et al, Sec. 27, 8 acres; Sec. 29, 37.52 acres.
Payne Village —
Young Brothers Farms LLC to Austin and Jessica Scheiner, lot 15, Young Sub.
