Paulding County Court
Common Pleas
On the docket
Paulding County Treasurer vs. Jimmy McMichael Jr. and unknown spouse, Paulding; US Bank National Association; Ohio Department of Taxation. Foreclosure of real property taxes.
Paulding County Treasurer vs. THCO of Paulding, LLC, Maria Stein; Joseph Boeckman, statutory agent. Foreclosure of real property taxes.
Discover Bank, Independence, vs. Dalton Thomas, Oakwood. Money judgment.
Patricia and Daniel Jones, Antwerp, vs. Grinnell Select Insurance Co., Grinnell, Iowa; Norman Plum, Hicksville. Personal injury.
Ashley Combs, Paulding, vs. Brian Wolfrum, Mark Center. Civil stalking protection order.
Robert Thomas, Cecil, vs. Eli Gossman, Defiance. Personal injury.
Erin Angel, Paulding, and Kory Angel, Delphos. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Forest and Ronald Deatrick Jr. to Forest and Ronald Deatrick Jr., Sec. 30, 15.918 acres.
Benton Township —
Travis and Elizabeth Zartman to Elizabeth Zartman, Sec. 3, Mooney Meadows, lot 32, 0.3214 acres.
Blue Creek Township —
Jeffrey Wenninger, trustee, to Jeffrey and Stanley Wenninger, 80 acres; 78.597 acres; Sec. 35, 38.762 acres.
Brown Township —
Susan Yoh to Brice Carnahan III, Sec. 17, 3 acres.
Crane Township —
Johnathan and Stefany Font to Osbaldo and Kerri Urivez, Sec. 21, 0.05 acres; Sec. 28, 1.167 acres.
Emerald Township —
Robert and Fern Keys Jr. to Michael McMichael II, Sec. 4, 12.087 acres.
Edward Luderman Jr., life estate, to Ricky Weippert, Sec. 7, 0.15 acres; 0.1 acres; 0.4 acres.
Edward Luderman Jr., life estate, to Randy and Michelle Luderman, Sec. 8, 80 acres; Sec. 8, 90.46 acres.
Randolph Manz to Tyler and Delaniera Messman, Sec. 22, Canal View Subdiv., lot 26, 0.4821 acres.
Harrison Township —
Colleen and Kevin Smith to Dirtpile LLC, Sec. 34, 64.706 acres; Sec. 34, 21.051 acres; Sec. 35, 59.62 acres.
Jackson Township —
Diana Conley to Jennifer Thomas, et al, Sec. 2, 2.646 acres.
Todd Schweller to Stephanie Schweller, Sec. 7, 5.005 acres.
Forrest Baughman, trustee, to Randy Baughman, Sec. 26, 14.975 acres; Sec. 26, 20.32 acres.
Paul and Carolyn Jones to Jane Jones, Sec. 28, 0.26 acres.
Latty Township —
Aaron and Alyssa Stoller to Charles and Betty Bensch, Sec. 18, 1.196 acres.
Robert and Karenann Winters to Karenann Winters, Sec. 23, 1.77 acres.
Paulding Township —
Rex and Teresa Williamson, trustees, to LF Timber LLC, Sec. 14, 66.004 acres.
Washington Township —
Larry and Diana Carnahan, trustees, to Benjamin and Amy Fleagle, Sec. 9, 40 acres.
Johnathon Rose to Johnathon and Constance Rose, Sec. 10, 4 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Ann and Raymond Kaverman, trustees, to Sara and John DeVore III, Sec. 28, Maumee Landing Subdiv., 0.614 acres.
Ann and Raymond Kaverman, trustees, to Ann and Raymond Kaverman, trustees, Sec. 28, Maumee Landing, less lot 28, 4.908 acres.
DJE Properties LLC to Laura Harrmann, Daggett Second Add., lot 17, 0.1263 acres.
Paige Rahrig to Susan Deatrick, lot 73, 0.1727 acres.
Timothy and Cynthia Yenser to Cristopher and Amy Jo Hopkins, lot 9, block B, 0.5992 acres.
Mark Crosby and Leticia Leinard to Olen McMichael, Webber First Add., lot 16, 0.2061 acres.
Robert Bland to Ramey Management Group LLC, Sec. 27, outlots, 0.52 acres.
Cecil Village —
Paulding County Land Reutilization Corp. to Nathan Woodby, lot 14, 0.1136 acres.
Melrose Village —
Timothy Brown to Sharon Schubert and Barry Brown, lots 4-6, 0.2296 acres.
Darrell and Carol Smith to James and Misty Smith, lot 75, 0.1722 acres.
Oakwood Village —
Elmer Adams, life estate, to Michael Adams, Sec. 27, outlots, lot 9, 0.1531 acres.
Elmer Adams, life estate, to Michael Adams, Harmon Add., lot 8, 0.1758 acres.
Elmer and Carol Adams to Elmer Adams, lot 59, 0.053 acres; Sec. 27, outlots, lot 15, 0.1848 acres.
Paulding Village —
Robert and Lynette Willitzer to Stewart Taylor, Noneman Emerald Acres Allot. No. 3, lots 123-124, 0.5166 acres.
Michael Workman and Jennifer Merriman to Nicholas Miller, Noneman Subdiv., lot 31, 0.1653 acres.
Jacob and Brittany Turner to Jacob and Brittany Turner, lot 51, 0.1 acres.
Payne Village —
Emily Jones to Emily Jones, Sec. 3, EJ Smith Subdiv., lot 3, 0.2462 acres.
Emily Jones to Joshua Helms, Sec. 3, EJ Smith Subdiv., lot 4, 0.3065 acres.
Colleen and Kevin Smith to Dirtpile LLC, lots 8-11 (part of lots 5-7), Block B, 17.8721 acres.
Kevin Lee and Julie Zuber to Allen Wobler, lot 17, 0.076 acres.
Scott Village —
Barbara Ferguson to Candice Dunno, lot 19, 0.15 acres; lot 26, 0.15 acres.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.