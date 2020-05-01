Paulding County
Common Pleas
On the docket
Angela Head, Paulding, and John Head, Oakwood. Dissolution of marriage.
Roni Jo Carwile, Paulding, and Michael Carwile, Marion. Dissolution of marriage.
Journal entries
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Charles and Marilyn Ankney to Charles Ankney, Sec. 30, lot 15, Ball Sub.
Jean Croy, LLC to Donald and Teresa Croy, Sec. 31, 1.719 acres.
Benton Township —
Steven Moore to Steven and Jeannette Moore, trustees, Sec. 7, 39.877 acres.
Steven and Benjamin Moore to Bradley and Danielle Barker, Sec. 18, 19.662 acres.
Crane Township —
Ronald Grunden to Home 4 You LLC, Sec. 10, 5.924 acres.
WR Farms LLC to CTH Rentals LLC, Sec. 5, 118.979 acres.
Dustin Greenwood to Keith and Suzanne Arnold, Sec. 18, 1.79 acres.
Emerald Township —
Rosemary Bryant to Justin Harris, Sec. 6, 6 acres.
Mapha Schaadt, life estate, to Beverly Schaadt, et al, Sec. 22, 80.22 acres; Sec. 23, 120.1 acres.
Harrison Township —
Elaine Harp to James Harp, Sec. 25, lot 1, Snellenberger's Parcels.
WR Farms LLC to CTH Rentals LLC, Sec. 32, 80.028 acres.
Jackson Township —
Pamela Haviland, trustee, to Kohart Real Estate Co., Sec. 33, 9.5 acres; Sec. 33, 17.785 acres.
Paulding Township —
Robert and Jo Ellen Price to Robert Chad Price., Sec. 10, 1.252 acres.
WR Farms LLC to CTH Rentals LLC, Sec. 21, 21.247 acres; Sec. 21, 25.695 acres.
Washington Township —
Defiance Area Youth For Christ to Jack and Karen Fetter, Sec. 20, 23.103 acres
Broughton Village —
Pamela Haviland, trustee, to Kohart Real Estate Co., lot 66, outlots, Sec. 33; lot 30-32, White's Add.
Payne Village —
Nicole Smith to Allen and Kristy Wobler, lot 34, Block G outlots.
Scott Village —
Kenneth Speelman to Christopher Speelman, lot 32.
