Paulding County
Marriage license
Connor Beer, 19, Fort Wayne, carpenter and Adrienna Atkins, 19, Cecil, waitress.
Common Pleas
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Michelle Ahrens Grimes, trustee to Anthony Burger, Sec. 29, 5.467 acres.
Blue Creek Township —
Federal National Mortgage Association to Stephen Yoder and Hilary Spring Yoder, lots 43-44.
Crane Township —
Stephen and Christine Sukup to Stephen and Christine Sukup, Sec. 29, 136.755 acres.
Ted Koenn & Sons Inc. to Ted Koenn & Sons Inc., Mackinaw Add., lots 1-9, 18-43, 60-61, 65-73.
Antwerp Village —
Janice Gaisford, et al to Ricky and Karleen Grimes, Forder Add., lots 7-8, 13-14.
Paulding Village —
Dennis and Joanna Billock to Cody Thompson, Noneman DeMuth Allot., lot 19.
