Paulding County 

Marriage license

Connor Beer, 19, Fort Wayne, carpenter and Adrienna Atkins, 19, Cecil, waitress.

Common Pleas

Real estate transfers

Auglaize Township —

Michelle Ahrens Grimes, trustee to Anthony Burger, Sec. 29, 5.467 acres.

Blue Creek Township —

Federal National Mortgage Association to Stephen Yoder and Hilary Spring Yoder, lots 43-44.

Crane Township —

Stephen and Christine Sukup to Stephen and Christine Sukup, Sec. 29, 136.755 acres.

Ted Koenn & Sons Inc. to Ted Koenn & Sons Inc., Mackinaw Add., lots 1-9, 18-43, 60-61, 65-73.

Antwerp Village —

Janice Gaisford, et al to Ricky and Karleen Grimes, Forder Add., lots 7-8, 13-14.

Paulding Village —

Dennis and Joanna Billock to Cody Thompson, Noneman DeMuth Allot., lot 19.

Load comments