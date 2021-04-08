Paulding County
Common Pleas
On the docket
Eric Bennett, Paulding, vs. Heather Bennett, Paulding. Divorce.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Corey Schafer to Christopher Grant, Sec. 19, Auglaize Hills Dev., lot 6, 0.5751 acres.
Paulding County Parks Board to Paulding County Parks Board, Sec. 19, Miami & Erie Canal Ground, 1.898 acres.
Carryall Township —
Brian and Sherri Ramey to Timothy Bowley, Sec. 28, Lichty Parcels, Parcel No. 1-C-1, 0.16 acres; Sec. 33, Jarrett Wood Subd., lots 6-7, 1.431 acres.
Emerald Township —
Norman Engel Jr. and April Bumm to Gregory and Linda Brandt, Sec. 5, 5.26 acres.
Jackson Township —
James and Darleen Grimsley to Darleen Grimsley, Sec. 28, 0.85 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Matthew Dooley to Matthew Dooley and Kortney Smith, Bank Add., lots 7-8, 0.5234 acres; Bank Add., lot 11, 0.4362 acres; Murphy Add., lot 29, 0.8941 acres.
Jessica Denney, trustee, to Damien Mobley, Sec. 27, outlots, 0.35 acres.
Jesse Moreno to Rachel West, Wilhelm Add., lot 103, 0.1212 acres.
Paulding Village —
Alan and Cheri Griffiths to Dovetail Development LTD, Morrow Add., lots 1-2 (north and east half of alley), 0.3182 acres.
Logan Doster to Cameron Doster, lot 49, 0.15 acres.
Mikayla Pieper to Bailey Pieper, Schultz Add., lots 6-7, 0.2202 acres.
Payne Village —
Jason Miller to Jason and Bailey Miller, Townline Acres Add., lot 18, 0.2583 acres.
