Paulding County

Common Pleas

On the docket

Eric Bennett, Paulding, vs. Heather Bennett, Paulding. Divorce.

Real estate transfers

Auglaize Township —

Corey Schafer to Christopher Grant, Sec. 19, Auglaize Hills Dev., lot 6, 0.5751 acres.

Paulding County Parks Board to Paulding County Parks Board, Sec. 19, Miami & Erie Canal Ground, 1.898 acres.

Carryall Township —

Brian and Sherri Ramey to Timothy Bowley, Sec. 28, Lichty Parcels, Parcel No. 1-C-1, 0.16 acres; Sec. 33, Jarrett Wood Subd., lots 6-7, 1.431 acres.

Emerald Township —

Norman Engel Jr. and April Bumm to Gregory and Linda Brandt, Sec. 5, 5.26 acres.

Jackson Township —

James and Darleen Grimsley to Darleen Grimsley, Sec. 28, 0.85 acres.

Antwerp Village —

Matthew Dooley to Matthew Dooley and Kortney Smith, Bank Add., lots 7-8, 0.5234 acres; Bank Add., lot 11, 0.4362 acres; Murphy Add., lot 29, 0.8941 acres.

Jessica Denney, trustee, to Damien Mobley, Sec. 27, outlots, 0.35 acres.

Jesse Moreno to Rachel West, Wilhelm Add., lot 103, 0.1212 acres.

Paulding Village —

Alan and Cheri Griffiths to Dovetail Development LTD, Morrow Add., lots 1-2 (north and east half of alley), 0.3182 acres.

Logan Doster to Cameron Doster, lot 49, 0.15 acres.

Mikayla Pieper to Bailey Pieper, Schultz Add., lots 6-7, 0.2202 acres.

Payne Village —

Jason Miller to Jason and Bailey Miller, Townline Acres Add., lot 18, 0.2583 acres.

