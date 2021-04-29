Paulding County
Marriage licenses
Coy King, 22, Paulding, laborer, and Sabrina Torres, 30, Paulding, phlebotomist.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Bank of America, Newark, Del., vs. Danette Head Potter, Cecil. Money judgment.
Andrew Rheinheimer, Fort Wayne, Ind., and Brittany Rheinheimer, Continental. Dissolution of marriage.
Timothy Monroe, Paulding, vs. Loveanna Monroe, Antwerp. Divorce.
Brittany Casto, Grover Hill, vs. Carl Casto, Lancaster. Divorce.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Sharon Van Vlerah to Patrick and Debbie McCague, Sec. 24, 3 acres.
Trevor Webb to T&D Property Management LLC, Sec. 19, Auglaize Hills Dev., lot 14, 0.5165 acres.
Blue Creek Township —
Jayme and Katelyn Denny to Terry Turner and Sonya Franklin, Sec. 28, 2.688 acres.
Carryall Township —
Frederica Nodine, life estate, to Frederica Nodine, life estate, Sec. 11, 40 acres; Sec. 15, 120 acres; Sec. 16, 59.484 acres.
Benjamin and Carina Meyer to William Deatrick, Emerald Township, Sec. 23, 2.135 acres.
Harrison Township —
James Harp to Frederica Nodine, Sec. 25, Snellenberger’s Parcels, lot 1, 1.65 acres.
Jacob and Suzanne Yenser to James Weaver, Sec. 28, 1.01 acres.
Jackson Township —
Bethany Conner and Michael Scott to Cody King, Sec. 25, 2.562 acres.
Mercer Landmark, Inc., to Mercer Landmark, Inc., Sec. 32, 16.614 acres; Sec. 32, 24.382 acres.
Latty Township —
Bryan Coyne to Jaydon Edwards and Darcy Scott, Sec. 25, 1.136 acres.
Paulding Village —
Charles Hankinson to Audrey Tucker, Barnes Add., lot 3, 0.1 acres.
Dale Goebel to Patrick Conlon and Chelsea Bullinger, Keim Subdiv., lots 3-4, 0.336 acres; Sec. 12, outlots, 0.151 acres.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.