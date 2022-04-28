Paulding County
Common Pleas On the docket---
Synchrony Bank, Draper, Utah, vs. Kelsey Rittenhouse, Antwerp. Money judgment.
Real estate transfers---
Blue Creek Township —
Betty Klopfenstein to Harlan and Betty Wulf, trustees, Sec. 1, 36.777 acres.
Brown Township —
Jennifer and Mel White to Bryan Adams, Sec. 4, 20.3 acres.
Carl Keezer, et al, to Riley Noffsinger, Sec. 5, 119.06 acres; Sec. 6, 30 acres.
Rollin and Kathy Bradford to Rollin Bradford, Sec. 22, 2.506 acres.
Harrison Township —
Brittany Clevenger to Brittany Clevenger, Snellenbergers Parcels, Sec. 25, lots 5-6, 6.6 acres.
Jackson Township —
Linda McDonald and Bruce Mickatavage to Clint Porter, Sec. 7, 66.84 acres.
Bruce Mickatavage to Clint Porter, Sec. 7, 2.816 acres.
Paulding Township —
Betty and Harlan Wulf to Harlan and Betty Wulf, trustees, Sec. 28, 80.15 acres.
Washington Township —
Kimberlie Bowen to Pruden Farms, LLC, Sec. 29, 37.52 acres.
Grover Hill Village —
Mikel Brown to Dustin Brooks, Kinkade Second Add., Sec. 26, lots 28-29, 0.304 acres.
Melrose Village —
Robert and Patricia Bair, life estate, et al, to Cathy Eitniear, et al, lots 115-117, 0.516 acres.
Paulding Village —
Madeline Foltz to David Foltz, outlots, lot 26, 5 acres.
Linda McDonald and Bruce Mickatavage to Clint Porter, outlots, lot 33, 2.21 acres.
Joshua Sharpe to Randy and Vicki Wilhelm, Emerald Acres Allot. No. 2, lots 9-10, 0.241 acres.
Rob and Kathlyn Gerken to Kathlyn Gerken, Dix Second Add., lot 12, 0.2 acres.
Upgrade Properties, LLC, to Haley Karzynow, Gasser Second Add., lot 36, 0.2 acres.
Arthur and Carol Simonin; RD Engineering Services, LLC, to Anthony and Marcia Jo Enmark, Noneman Second Add., lot 32, 0.165 acres.
David Foltz to Craig and Samantha Wagenhauser, lots 71-72, 0.4 acres.
Estle Properties, LLC, to NSL Properties, LLC, Sec. 12, Whinnery Add., outlots, lot 13, 0.595 acres.
