Paulding County
Marriage licenses
William Postelwaite, 20, Paulding, drywall finisher/painter, and Hanna Prentiss, 21, Paulding, barista.
Randall Richards, 30, Paulding, self-employed, and Amanda Carlisle, 24, Paulding, factory worker.
Victoria Barker, 28, Oakwood, and Dustin McCullough, 33, Oakwood, boom builder.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Rob Weisenburger, Oakwood, and Jennifer Dukes, Oakwood, vs. Fort Defiance Service Master, Defiance; and Ohio Mutual Insurance, Bucyrus. Money judgment.
James and Lori Grose, Decatur, Ind., vs. Powertrax Equipment Sales, Paulding; Kohart Surplus and Salvage, Paulding; Rick Dobbelaere, Oakwood; Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation, Columbus. Personal injury.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Michael Myers to Michael Myers, lots 4, 8, Sec. 20, Noneman Auglaize Allot.
Michael Myers to Michael Myers, Sec. 20, 0.54 acres.
Carryall Township —
Gail Schlatter to Alvin and Joanna Schmucker, Sec. 30, 78.074 acres.
Emerald Township —
Eugene Stable, trustee to Gloria Craig, trustee, Sec. 1, 120 acres.
Todd Richardson to Daniel and Desirae Hagerman, lots 6-9, Sec. 21, Woodland Sub.
Eugene Stable, trustee to Gloria Craig, trustee, Sec. 28, 55.81 acres.
Eugene Stable, trustee to Gloria Craig, trustee, unplat, Sec. 28, 0.19 acres.
Eugene Stable, trustee to Gloria Craig, trustee, Sec. 28, 12.95 acres.
Grover Hill Village —
Talma Gribble, life estate, to Talma and Marilyn Gribble life estate, lot 37, Sec. 23.
Jessica Denney to Phillip Nieto and Raychel McGill, lot 108, Sec. 26.
Oakwood Village —
Cheri and Betti Todd to Village of Oakwood, lots 98-99.
Paulding Village —
Robert Hawk to Jennifer Anderson., lots 171-172, Noneman Emerald Acres Allot.
Edward and Charla Stabler to Charla Stabler, estate, condo unit 109, lot 7, Bittersweet Villages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.