Paulding County

Marriage licenses

William Postelwaite, 20, Paulding, drywall finisher/painter, and Hanna Prentiss, 21, Paulding, barista.

Randall Richards, 30, Paulding, self-employed, and Amanda Carlisle, 24, Paulding, factory worker.

Victoria Barker, 28, Oakwood, and Dustin McCullough, 33, Oakwood, boom builder.

Common Pleas

On the docket

Rob Weisenburger, Oakwood, and Jennifer Dukes, Oakwood, vs. Fort Defiance Service Master, Defiance; and Ohio Mutual Insurance, Bucyrus. Money judgment.

James and Lori Grose, Decatur, Ind., vs. Powertrax Equipment Sales, Paulding; Kohart Surplus and Salvage, Paulding; Rick Dobbelaere, Oakwood; Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation, Columbus. Personal injury.

Real estate transfers

Auglaize Township —

Michael Myers to Michael Myers, lots 4, 8, Sec. 20, Noneman Auglaize Allot.

Michael Myers to Michael Myers, Sec. 20, 0.54 acres.

Carryall Township —

Gail Schlatter to Alvin and Joanna Schmucker, Sec. 30, 78.074 acres.

Emerald Township —

Eugene Stable, trustee to Gloria Craig, trustee, Sec. 1, 120 acres.

Todd Richardson to Daniel and Desirae Hagerman, lots 6-9, Sec. 21, Woodland Sub.

Eugene Stable, trustee to Gloria Craig, trustee, Sec. 28, 55.81 acres.

Eugene Stable, trustee to Gloria Craig, trustee, unplat, Sec. 28, 0.19 acres.

Eugene Stable, trustee to Gloria Craig, trustee, Sec. 28, 12.95 acres.

Grover Hill Village —

Talma Gribble, life estate, to Talma and Marilyn Gribble life estate, lot 37, Sec. 23.

Jessica Denney to Phillip Nieto and Raychel McGill, lot 108, Sec. 26.

Oakwood Village —

Cheri and Betti Todd to Village of Oakwood, lots 98-99.

Paulding Village —

Robert Hawk to Jennifer Anderson., lots 171-172, Noneman Emerald Acres Allot.

Edward and Charla Stabler to Charla Stabler, estate, condo unit 109, lot 7, Bittersweet Villages.

