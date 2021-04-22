Paulding County
Marriage licenses
Philip Stemen, 27, Grover Hill, fabricator, and Summer Warner, 22, Grover Hill, manufacturing.
On the docket
Journal entries
Corey Pease, Antwerp, vs. Christine Pease, Napoleon. Divorce.
Ashley Combs, Paulding, vs. Brandon Combs, Paulding. Divorce.
Ashley Sowder, Paulding, vs. Bruce Sowder, Paulding. Divorce.
Auglaize Township —
Paul Siler to Paul Siler, Sec. 24, 35.97 acres.
William and Dorothy Taylor to Cory and Sandra Salisbury, Sec. 23, 3.74 acres.
Benton Township —
Maurice and Linda Thornell, life estates, et al, to Melissa Foley, Sec. 35, 19.759 acres; Sec. 36, 17.154 acres.
Sean and Scotty Ames to Sean Ames, Sec. 1, 30.493 acres.
Blue Creek Township —
Jerry and Holly Myers to Jerry and Holly Myers, trustees, Sec. 31, 67.21 acres.
Brown Township —
Norbert Bockrath to Mark and Dale Bockrath, Sec. 12, 40.64 acres; Sec. 12, 37.602 acres.
David Grant, trustee, to Lynn and Norma Fitzwater, Sec. 13, 80 acres.
Brown Township —
Joe Sickmiller to Joe Sickmiller, Sec. 8, 33.757 acres.
Carryall Township —
Robert Hemrick, trustee, to Robert Hemrick, trustee, Sec. 8, 148.5 acres.
Bradley and Sarah Gordon to Jacob Deady, Sec. 8, 1.5 acres.
Stacie Stairhime to Stacie Smalley, Sec. 28, Noneman Carryall Allot., lot 14, 0.528 acres.
Thomas and Brandy Stapleton to Drew and Jamie Matz, Sec. 26, 1.698 acres.
Joan Reinhart and Raymond Garbaciak to Raymond and Joan Garbaciak, Sec. 33, 1.084 acres.
Crane Township —
Raymond and Grace Gross, trustees, to Colin Gross, Sec. 29, 1 acre.
Latty Township —
Jerry and Holly Myers to Jerry and Holly Myers, trustees, Sec. 14, 35.118 acres; Sec. 17, 40 acres; Sec. 17, 40 acres; Sec. 30, 2 acres; Sec. 30, 0.229 acres.
Todd and Janet Sinn to Daniel and Kristen Baksa, Sec. 26, 5.019 acres.
Todd and Janet Sinn to Todd and Janet Sinn, Sec. 26, 64.74 acres.
Paulding Township —
Stoller Bros. Honey to Irvin Stoller Farm LLC, Sec. 32, 179.09 acres; Sec. 32, 3 acres.
Washington Township —
Lonnie Joe and Mary Jo Miller to Susan and Mary Jo Miller, Sec. 32, 20 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Christopher Banks to Michael and Tracy Krieg, Sec. 33, outlots, 0.478 acres.
Cecil Village —
Michael and Kerry Geiger Sr. to Susan O’Keefe, Guerin Add., lot 5, 0.2515 acres.
Grover Hill Village —
Steven and Deborah Plummer, trustees, to Shannon Hale, Sec. 24, Meyer Add., lot 8, 0.2 acres.
Oakwood Village —
Beth Tracy and Bradley Stucky, trustees, to Joshua and Carissa Eitniear, lots 104-105, 0.1769 acres.
Paulding Village —
Roger and Jennifer Nicelley to Joseph Nicelley and Nicole Kuntz, Gasser Subdiv., lot 5, 0.2 acres.
Roger and Carol Dix to Roger Dix, Homeside Allot., lots 3-4, 0.1594 acres.
Mountain Express Oil Company to Taylor Mercantile IN1 LLC, Morrow Add., lot 10, 0.7229 acres; Sec. 18, vacated Baltimore Street, 0.0654 acres.
Daisy and Wesley Moening to Matthew Schroeder, Noneman Second Add., lot 30, 0.1653 acres.
Payne Village —
Monica Hogarth to Brian and Sandra Stahl, lot 9, block B, 0.2365 acres.
