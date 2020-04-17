Paulding County
Common Pleas
On the docket
Second Round LP, Austin, Texas, vs. Dawn Martinez, Paulding. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Justin Mobley, Payne, vs. Brittany Mobley, Van Wert. Divorce granted.
Cayonna Torman, Haviland, vs. Rick Strunkenberg, Haviland. Divorce granted.
Fred Kohart, Paulding vs. Hilary Godfrey, Payne. Action dismissed with prejudice.
Tyanna Erford, Paulding, vs. Keith Deming, Grover Hill. Motion for contempt dismissed.
Real estate transfers
Benton Township —
Michael and Jody Denning to Jody Denning, Sec. 3, 5.598 acres.
Emerald Township —
David Laker and Bonita Nally, trustee to David Laker and Bonita Nally, trustee, Sec. 5, 120 acres.
John and Connie Hasch to John and Connie Hasch, Sec. 11, 41.189 acres.
Harrison Township —
James Linder, Sr. to Riley Linder, Sec. 25, 1 acre.
Nila Mumby and Lonnie Watson, trustee to Thomas Heck, Sec. 11, 77.2 acres.
Jackson Township —
Janette Cook, trustee to Janette Cook, trustee, et. al., Sec. 18, 114.66 acres.
Janette Cook, trustee to Janette Cook, trustee, et. al., Sec. 18, 19.911 acres.
Janette Cook, trustee to Janette Cook, trustee, et. al., Sec. 18, 40.65 acres.
Paulding Township —
Janette Cook, trustee to Janette Cook, trustee, et. al., Sec. 13, lots 1-2, 9-13, Cook Allot; lots 1-5, 9-13, Cook Second Allot.
Janette Cook, trustee, et. al. to Janette Cook, trustee, et. al., Sec. 13, 123.84 acres.
Janette Cook, trustee, et. al. to Eric and Dawn Cook, Sec. 24, 2.655 acres.
Janette Cook, trustee to Janette Cook, trustee, et. al., Sec, 24, 74 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Joseph Pollard to Christopher Helle, lot 3, Jones Addition.
Andrew Coleman, et. al. to Bradley and Janet North, lot 5, Jones Addition.
Lupe and Tulip Santos to Michael and Tina Lawson, outlots, Sec. 27
Oakwood Village —
Gary Keller to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, lot 60, 73.
Paulding Village —
Shannon Ruschel to Nicholas Pittman, lot 26-27, Gasser Subdivision.
Maribeth Fulk, et. al. to Maribeth Fulk, lot 21, Noneman DeMuth Allot.
D&D Enterprises to D&D Enterprises of Northwest Ohio LLC, outlots, Sec. 2, 21.311 acres.
Bittersweet Development LLC to Bittersweet Development LLC, outlots, 11003, 4.22 acres.
Scott Village —
Virginia Placke to Timothy Dale Placke, lot 26, Norvel Addition.
