Paulding County
Marriage licenses
Jonathan Giesige, 24, Hicksville, nurse, and Jaime Ryan, 22, Antwerp, student.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Alicia Larson, Paulding, vs. Manpower Inc. of Toledo, Toledo; Bureau of Workers' Compensation. Workers compensation.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC, Valhalla, N.Y. vs. Joanna Miller, Paulding. Money judgment.
Kristen Rhonehouse, no address given, vs. Robert Lehman, Paulding. Civil stalking protection order.
Sharon Hittle, Scott, vs. Burton Hittle, Scott. Divorce.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Helen Andrews, trustee, to Donald Heller, trustee, Sec. 25, 25 acres; Sec. 27, 38.5 acres.
Bradley and Tracie Shisler to Derric Shisler, Sec. 26, 1 acre; Sec. 26, 3.133 acres.
Blue Creek Township —
Tammy Carman to Alicia Spicer, Sec. 1, 1 acre; Sec. 1, 1.634 acres.
Brown Township —
Carol Singer to Carol Merriman, Sec. 26, Rickner First Sub., lot 2, 0.275 acres.
Helen Andrews, trustee, to Donald Heller, trustee, Sec. 3, 80 acres; Sec. 9, 99.334 acres; Sec. 10, 80 acres.
Crane Township —
James Betzer to Jaffery Betzer and Shelly Wendt, Sec. 19, Noneman Rolling Acre No. 2, lots 59-60, 0.751 acres.
Kenneth and Stacy Fraley to Kim and Shawn Zimmerman, Sec. 29, Noneman Canal View Allot., lot 13, 0.359 acres.
Jackson Township —
Parcel created to Latty Grain LTD, Sec. 32, 16.519 acres.
Latty Township —
Katelyn Hughes to Justin Wagner, Sec. 30, 3.6 acres.
Latty Village —
Jessica Denney, trustee, to Angel Chaney and Arthur Rittenhouse Jr., Rixsom North, lots 89-90, 0.4 acres.
Oakwood Village —
Devan Denney and Lewis Ray to Zachary Rensi, Grove Add., lots 15-17, 0.3296 acres.
Paulding Village —
Robert and Connie Tipsword to Robert and Connie Tipsword, Dix Second Add., lot 23, 0.297 acres.
Payne Village —
Lorelei Gandy to Benito Perez Azuara, lots 8 and 13, 0.165 acres.
