Paulding County
Common Pleas
On the docket
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Christopher Stork, Paulding. Money judgment.
Real estate transfers
Benton Township —
Garrett and Linda Hicks, life estates, to Linda Hicks, life estate, Sec. 31, 72.49 acres.
Brown Township —
Charles and Jerrolyn Parrett to GS Cooper LLC, Sec. 11, 20.469 acres.
Carryall Township —
Robert and Mary Gottschalk to Mary Gottschalk, Sec. 31, Maumee River Bend Add., lots 11-12, 0.866 acres.
Crane Township —
John and Jayme Merriman to John and Jayme Merriman, Sec. 10, 2.6 acres; Sec. 10, 27.796 acres.
Kenneth Musselman to Kenneth Musselman, Sec. 22, 78.476 acres.
Kenneth Musselman to Kevin and Kristine Stuart, Sec. 22, 12.673 acres.
Ronald Slattery to Ronald Slattery, Sec. 7, 23.143 acres.
Emerald Township —
John Hasch Jr. to Daniel and Monica Miller, Sec. 5, 66.824 acres.
Harrison Township —
Mark and Jennifer Price to Nicole and Cody Goings, Sec. 35, Horney Parcels No. 3, lot 7, 0.34 acres; Sec. 35, 0.98 acres; Sec. 35, 1.18 acres.
Jackson Township —
Justine Daniels to Morris and Chelsea Kipfer, Sec. 8, 0.36 acres; Sec. 8, 0.15 acres; Sec. 8, 0.11 acres; Sec. 8, 0.56 acres.
Paulding Township —
Michael Yazhari to Jackson White, Sec. 7, RW Morrow Parcels, lots 3-4, 0.4993 acres; Sec. 7, 0.9553 acres.
David Laukhuf to Holly Rupp, trustee, Sec. 15, Albert Acre Allot., lot 2, 0.39 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Dennis and Rita Brinkman to Rita Brinkman, lots 74-75, 0.4 acres.
Cecil Village —
Jett Enterprises LLC to Richard and Rachel Adams II, Roseletts Add., lots 4-5, 0.5 acres.
Paulding Village —
Community Improvement Corporation of Paulding to NSL Properties LLC, lot 183, 0.1572 acres.
CMS Holdings & Rentals LLC to CMS REZ1 LLC, lot 181, 0.0333 acre; lot 188, 0.0333 acres.
Payne Village —
James and Marsha Franklin to James Franklin, Gibson First Add., lot 95, 0.1481 acres.
