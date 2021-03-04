Paulding County
Common Pleas
On the docket
Synchrony Bank, Draper, Utah, vs. Melinda Unger, Paulding. Money judgment.
Benjamin Werkowski, Lafayette, Ind., vs. EDP Renewables North America LLC, Houston, Texas. Money judgment.
United Rentals (North America) Inc., Charlotte, N.C., vs. Old School Trucking LLC, Grover Hill; Lee York, Grover Hill. Money judgment.
Paulding County Treasurer, Paulding, vs. Alfred Conner and unknown spouse, Paulding; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus. Money judgment.
Paulding County Treasurer, Paulding, vs. Benjamin Lewis and unknown spouse, Paulding; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus. Money judgment.
Paulding County Treasurer, Paulding, vs. Brent Meeker and unknown spouse, Oakwood; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; Timothy Simindinger, Cloverdale. Money judgment.
Rayanna Renzi, Paulding, vs. Thomas Renzi II, Damariscotta, Maine. Divorce.
Kara Crum, Antwerp, vs. Billy Robinson, Little Sandy Correction Complex, Sandy Hook, Ky. Divorce.
Cheryl Gilbert, Paulding, vs. Gerald Gilbert, Berlin Heights. Divorce.
Real estate transfers
Carryall Township —
Andrew and Mackenzie Coleman to Justin and Courtney Riley, Sec. 26, 4 acres.
Latty Township —
Vicki and Mikel Brown to Mikel Brown, Sec. 25, 2.627 acres.
Washington Township —
Donald and Vivian Collins to Cory Thompson, et al, Sec. 29, 3.19 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Bowman & Bowman Holdings Inc. to Arthur and Jennifer Rhinehart, Murphy Add., lot 16, 0.1653 acres.
Payne Village —
Kenneth Foor to Jacuelyn Foor, McGrew Parcels, Block E, lot A, 0.3409 acres.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.