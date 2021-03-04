Paulding County

Common Pleas

On the docket

Synchrony Bank, Draper, Utah, vs. Melinda Unger, Paulding. Money judgment.

Benjamin Werkowski, Lafayette, Ind., vs. EDP Renewables North America LLC, Houston, Texas. Money judgment.

United Rentals (North America) Inc., Charlotte, N.C., vs. Old School Trucking LLC, Grover Hill; Lee York, Grover Hill. Money judgment.

Paulding County Treasurer, Paulding, vs. Alfred Conner and unknown spouse, Paulding; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus. Money judgment.

Paulding County Treasurer, Paulding, vs. Benjamin Lewis and unknown spouse, Paulding; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus. Money judgment.

Paulding County Treasurer, Paulding, vs. Brent Meeker and unknown spouse, Oakwood; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; Timothy Simindinger, Cloverdale. Money judgment.

Rayanna Renzi, Paulding, vs. Thomas Renzi II, Damariscotta, Maine. Divorce.

Kara Crum, Antwerp, vs. Billy Robinson, Little Sandy Correction Complex, Sandy Hook, Ky. Divorce.

Cheryl Gilbert, Paulding, vs. Gerald Gilbert, Berlin Heights. Divorce.

Real estate transfers

Carryall Township —

Andrew and Mackenzie Coleman to Justin and Courtney Riley, Sec. 26, 4 acres.

Latty Township —

Vicki and Mikel Brown to Mikel Brown, Sec. 25, 2.627 acres.

Washington Township —

Donald and Vivian Collins to Cory Thompson, et al, Sec. 29, 3.19 acres.

Antwerp Village —

Bowman & Bowman Holdings Inc. to Arthur and Jennifer Rhinehart, Murphy Add., lot 16, 0.1653 acres.

Payne Village —

Kenneth Foor to Jacuelyn Foor, McGrew Parcels, Block E, lot A, 0.3409 acres.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments