Paulding County
Marriage licenses
William Endicott, 41, Payne, labor and Felicia Mills, 41, Payne, associate.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Fort Wayne Radiology Association, LLC, Fort Wayne, vs. Jason Hower, Payne. Money judgment.
Elizabeth Bryant, Paulding, vs. Brandy Watts, Bryan. Civil stalking protection order.
Robert Vogel, Cecil, and Dorthea Vogel, Cecil. Dissolution of marriage.
Kayle McMichael, Butler, Ind., and Kennedy McMichael, Antwerp. Dissolution of marriage.
Christopher Speelman, Paulding, and Theresa Speelman, Defiance. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Scott and Tonya Edgar to Scott and Tonya Edgar, trustees, Sec. 19, Hartzog Auglaize Allot., lot 72, 0.496 acres.
Twenty Acres LLC to Curt and Sarah Bibler, Sec. 21, 20.306 acres.
John and Melissa Munger to Jon and Brenda Munger, Sec. 30, Auglaize Dev. Corp. Parcels, parcel 2, 0.184 acres.
Benton Township —
Shelby Bauman and Matthew Merriman to Shelby and Matthew Merriman, Sec. 5, 1.5 acres.
Blue Creek Township —
Jacob Arend to Calvin and Rebekah Sinn, Sec. 14, 5.046 acres.
Brown Township —
Andrew Brown to Andrew and Chantelle Brown, Sec. 1, 2.618 acres.
Larry Brown to Larry Brown, Sec. 1, 10.176 acres.
Carryall Township —
Wendell and Kari Spangler to Kari Spangler, Sec. 25, 7.261 acres.
Crane Township —
Martha Forrest to Martha Forrest, Sec. 8, 122.218 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Edward and Lisa Glass to NLFK Holdings LLC, Snook Add., lot 5, 0.056 acres; lot 8, 0.062 acre.
NLFK Holdings LLC to Brian Martin, Snook Add., lot 6, 0.056 acres.
Grover Hill Village —
Naomi Bidlack, life estate, and Paul Bidlack, life estate, to Danny and Steven Bidlack, Sec. 26, Kinkade Add., lot 10, 0.2 acre.
Julia Wagoner to Wells Fargo Bank NA, trustee, Sec. 24, lot 12, 0.2 acre.
Haviland Village —
Seth Evans to Emil Stoller, lots 180-181, 0.33 acre.
Paulding Village —
Jessie Gonzales Jr. to Chillim Gonzales, et al, Noneman Emerald Acres Allot. No. 3, lots 168-169, 0.344 acre.
Ronald and Clara Rohdy Jr. to Clara Rohdy, Noneman Emerald Acres Allot., No. 3, lots 100-101, 0.234 acre.
Almalee Riggenbach to Taylor Varner, outlots, lots 24-26, 0.215 acre.
Greg and Ann Reinhart to Black Gold Ventures Ohio, LLC, outlots, lot 3, 0.6 acre.
Payne Village —
Nicole Smith to Francis Wobler, Gibson First Add., lots 131-132, 1.189 acres.
