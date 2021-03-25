Paulding County
Marriage licenses
Kaitlin Lantow, 25, Paulding, dispatch, and Samuel Froelich, 23, Cecil, laborer.
Amanda Porter, 29, Paulding, grain marketing advisor, and Patrick Comer, 28, Paulding, sow service manager.
Scott Kieser, 24, Morton, Ill., accountant, and Arika Nuest, 22, Paulding, cook.
Olivia Wingo, 22, Paulding, universal banker, and Caleb Blankemeyer, 26, Paulding, machinist.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Ronald Harsh, Paulding, vs. Heather Pirani, Van Wert. Parentage complaint.
Synchrony Bank, Draper, Utah, vs. Melinda Unger, Paulding. Money judgment.
Real estate transfers
Benton Township —
Richard and Bertha Schaefer to Bertha Schaefer, Sec. 13, 38.204 acres; Sec. 13, 40.965 acres.
Brown Township —
Virgil Thrasher, life estate, et al, to Edward Thrasher Sr., et al, Sec. 17, Cooper Fourth River View Sub., lots 50-52, 0.6888 acres.
Jill Doster, life estate, and Brett Wagner to Jill Doster, Sec. 29, 2.546 acres.
Carryall Township —
Edward and Carrol Schuchart to Edward Schuchart, Sec. 13, 0.88 acres.
Crane Township —
John and Jayme Merriman to John and Jayme Merriman, Sec. 10, 2.6 acres; Sec. 20, 27.796 acres.
Emerald Township —
Harold and Linda Hasch to Victor and Amy Schlegel, Sec. 1, 28.118 acres; Sec. 1, 20 acres.
Latty Township —
Lee York to Lee York, Sec. 16, 3 acres.
Paulding Township —
Daniel and Adella Nutter, trustees, to James Nutter, trustee, Sec. 13, Cook Second Allot., lot A, 0.449 acres.
Oakwood Village —
Chester Thomas, life estate, to Jeffrey and Samantha Luginbill Jr., Floyd Burt Add., lot 16 (vacant alley east and south), 0.2652 acres.
Chester Thomas, life estate, to Chester Thomas, life estate, Floyd Burt Add., lot 19 (and vacant alley between lots 17 and 19), 0.2304 acres.
Daniel and Lindsay Akers to Megan and Ryan Imbrock, Sec. 27, outlots, lot 14, 0.1698 acres.
Paulding Village —
Morris and Chelsea Kipfer to Matthew Barnes, outlot 6008, 0.459 acres.
Casey Cornelius to Caitlin Link, Noneman Sub., lot 22, 0.2519 acres.
William Brune, et al, to William Brune, Schultz Add., lot 33, 0.3207 acres.
Payne Village —
Robert and Vicki Burley to Robert and Vicki Burley, Gibson’s Third Add., lots E-K, 0.4379 acres.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.