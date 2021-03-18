Paulding County
Common Pleas
On the docket
Midland Credit Management, Inc., San Diego, Calif., vs. Crystal Drake, Antwerp. Money judgment.
Paulding County Treasurer, Paulding, vs. Robert and Amy Ford, Oakwood. Foreclosure of real property taxes.
Paulding County Treasurer, Paulding, vs. Todd Praul and unknown spouse, Payne and Antwerp Exchange Bank Co., Antwerp. Foreclosure of real property taxes.
Erika Keeler, Antwerp, and Adam Keeler, Cecil. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Jeffrey Moore to Cameron Pace, Sec. 19, Auglaize Country Club RSA, lots 3-4, 0.5176 acres.
Philip Frederick to Philip Frederick Jr., Sec. 23, 7.5 acres.
Kristine and Wayne Noffsinger to Wayne and Kristine Noffsinger, trustees, Sec. 33, 8.705 acres.
Myra Lagorin, trustee, et al, to Myra Lagorin, trustee, Sec. 34, 122.32 acres.
Blue Creek Township —
US Bank National Association, trustee, to Dylan Keysor, Sec. 12, 5 acres.
Brown Township —
Randy Zimmerman to Zimmerman 1883 LLC, 78.507 acres.
William and Phyllis Bidlack, trustees, to Phyllis Bidlack, trustee, Sec. 14, 158.39 acres; Sec. 15, 79.84 acres.
Carryall Township —
Isaac Yenser to Levi and Lydia Farley, Sec. 32, 13.157 acres.
Crane Township —
Steven and Melinda Rumage to Steven and Melinda Rumage, trustees, Sec. 18, Willow Run Subd., lots 8-9, 6.83 acres.
Robert and Eileen Rice, life estates, to Kathy Payton, et al, Sec. 19, Noneman Rolling Acre, lot 16, 0.344 acres; Sec. 19, 0.28 acres.
Emerald Township —
Glen Johnson, life estate, to Mary Johnson, life estate, Ankney Parcels, No. 2, 0.46 acres.
Latty Township —
Marvin and Mary Klopfenstein, trustees, to Keith Klopfenstein and Karen Manz, trustees, Sec. 22, 40 acres; Sec. 32, 140 acres; Sec. 32, 39.44 acres; Sec. 33, 38.01 acres; Sec. 33, 60 acres.
Paulding Township —
Terry and Esther Buehler to Matthew and Wendy Miller, Sec. 14, 2.906 acres.
Dennis Winkler to Teresa Winkler, Sec. 9, 80.821 acres; Sec. 10, 30.45 acres.
Washington Township —
Larry and Diana Carnahan, trustees, to Gerald T. Hilvers Family Farm LLC, Sec. 25, Mandale outlots, lot 1, 0.0596 acres; lot 74, 0.2394 acres; lot 77, 0.3591 acres; lot 79, 0.1293 acres.
Grover Hill Village —
Richard Stahl and Charleen Youngblutt to Stanley Wisda, Sec. 24, lot 28, 0.2 acres.
Paulding Village —
Sam Conlon and Deborah Herman to Deborah Herman, Noneman Emerald Acres Allot. No. 1, lot 40, 0.3444 acres.
Lori Lytle and Eric Adams to Korey Heller and Mindy Hardwick, Noneman Emerald Acres Allot. No. 3, lots 180-181, 0.3409 acres.
Thomas and Dee Balser to Dee Balser, Flat Rock Development, lot 6, 0.3301 acres.
Kenneth and Cassandra Bland to Cassandra Bland, Noneman Second Add., lot 45, 0.2591 acres.
Charlie Egnor to Carl and Deborah Rockrohr, Noneman Emerald Acres Allot. No. 3, lot 19, 0.3512 acres.
William Sutton to True Grit LLC, Cullen Add., lot 8, 0.2015 acres.
