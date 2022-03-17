Paulding County Courthouse
Common Pleas
On the docket
Amanda Holt, Bryan, vs. Sean Holt, Payne. Divorce.
Tommi Hurley, Paulding, and Andrew Hurley, Hicksville. Divorce.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Terry Temple to Todd Free, Sec. 31, lot 3, cottage on Blockberger leased land.
Benton Township —
Thomas Kelble to Laura Cottrell, Sec. 2, 2.47 acres.
Kenneth Gordon, et al, to Kenneth Gordon, trustee, et al, Sec. 10, 77.522 acres.
Kenneth Gordon to Kenneth Gordon, trustee, Sec. 27, 2 acres; Sec. 29, 5.66 acres; Sec. 29, 6.246 acres; Sec. 34, 100 acres.
Crane Township —
Earl and Donna Baldwin to Donna Baldwin, Sec. 2, 4 acres.
Myra English to Brian English, trustee, Sec. 10, 22.025 acres; Sec. 10, 13.465 acres.
Harrison Township —
Kenneth Gordon to Kenneth Gordon, trustee, Sec. 26, 41.857 acres.
Latty Township —
Patricia Bidlack to Patricia Bidlack, Sec. 26, 1 acre; Sec. 26, 0.05 acre; Sec. 26, 1 acre.
Blane Mohr to Blane and Kay Mohr, trustees, Sec. 31, 20 acres.
Washington Township —
Kay and Rodney Bevington to Rodney and Kay Bevington, trustees, Sec. 31, 20 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Grant and Brittany Morrow to Jesse Moreno and Jamie Jackson, Dutchman’s Cove, lot 16, 0.399 acre.
Cecil Village —
Earl and Donna Baldwin to Donna Baldwin, Sec. 14, outlots, lot 11, 0.416 acre.
Paulding Village —
Jacob Gentz to Jacob Gentz, Dix Second Add., lot 22, 0.424 acres; outlots, lot 29, 0.007 acre.
James Bond, life estate, et al, to Greg Reinhart, Noneman Subdiv., lot 20, 0.165 acre.
Payne Village —
Nicholas and Olivia Fogarty to Emilie Heerche, Birkhold Add., lot 3, 0.167 acre.
David and Carol Krouse to Karissa and Kaela Lucas, Proxmire Payne Allot., lot 18, 0.317 acre.
Scott Village —
Concepcion Gutierrez to Dafne Marrufo, outlots, lots 6-8, 2.65 acres.
