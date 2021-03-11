Paulding County
Marriage licenses
James Fairchild, 25, Decatur, Ind., parts professional, and Abigail Schrenk, 30, Antwerp, self-employed.
Laura Lloyd, 45, Defiance, cook, and Shane Thomas, 49, Defiance, laborer.
Tanner Welch, 27, Cloverdale, and Tabitha Keezer, 34, Cloverdale.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Lou Ann Wannemacher, Paulding County Treasurer, vs. Doyle (dec.) and Nancy Whitaker, Van Wert; Equicredit Corp. of Ohio, Jacksonville, Fla.; Citibank, New York; Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Wilmington, Del.; Pretium Mortgage Credit Partners I Loan, Minneapolis. Foreclosure.
William Deatrick, Cecil, and Susan Deatrick, Cecil. Dissolution of marriage.
Trenton Henning, Antwerp, and Audrey Henning, Antwerp. Dissolution of marriage.
Mitchell Franklin, Payne, vs. Brandy Franklin, Grover Hill. Divorce.
Daniel Budd, Antwerp, and Karri Budd, Antwerp. Dissolution of marriage.
Tammy Steingass, Paulding, vs. Jonathon Steingass, Van Wert. Divorce.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Philip Frederick to Philip Frederick Jr., Sec. 23, 1 acre; Sec. 23, 6.5 acres.
Chad Brigner to Terry Temple, Sec. 31, lot 3, cottage on Blockberger leased land.
Blue Creek Township —
Max Mielke to Max Mielke, Sec. 3, 40.001 acres.
US Bank National Association, trustee, to Dylan Keysor, Sec. 12, 5 acres.
Brown Township —
William and Phyllis Bidlack, trustees, to Phyllis Bidlack, trustee, Sec. 14, 158.39 acres; Sec. 15, 79.84 acres.
Roger and Theresa Cole to Roger Cole, Sec. 17, lot 13, 0.4 acres; Sec. 17, Indian Village, lot 1, 0.08 acres.
Carryall Township —
Robert and Sonya Herber to Shawn Fox and Julie Herber, Sec. 23, 1.516 acres; Sec. 26, 0.096 acres.
Crane Township —
Harry and Rhonda Friend to Tyler and Nikki Johnson, Sec. 5, 1.2 acres.
Donald and Sharon Shaffer to Stanley and Martha Carr, Sec. 7, 22 acres.
Charles Gire to Charles Gire, life estate, Sec. 19, Noneman Rolling Acre No. 2, lot 33, 0.468 acres.
Paulding Township —
Terry and Marlene Buehler to Terry and Marlene Buehler, Sec. 14, 40 acres; Sec. 14, 68.384 acres.
Matthew and Suzanne Strayer to Matthew and Suzanne Strayer, Sec. 14, 73.987 acres.
Washington Township —
Aaron and Debra Bidlack to Debra Bidlack, Sec. 20, 2 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Floyd Brown Jr. to Kimberly Baer, lot 5, Canal View Add., 0.4388 acres.
Haviland Village —
Carol Ross to Frank and Carol Ross, lots 31-32, 0.1652 acres; lots 55-56, 0.3306 acres; lots 63-64, 0.2754 acres.
Paulding Village —
Lori Lytle and Eric Adams to Korey Heller and Mindy Hartwick, Noneman Emerald Acres Allot. No. 3, lot 180-181, 0.3409 acres.
Garnet Moore, life estate, to John Moore, Barnes Add., lots 10-12, 0.3 acres.
Shawn Hull and Nicole Varner to Richard Steffes, Barnes Add., lots 19-20, 0.0758 acres; lots 28-30, 0.3363 acres.
Joanna Garcia to Joanna Martinez, Homeside Allot., lots 22-23, 0.21 acres.
Kenneth and Cassandra Bland to Cassandra Bland, Noneman Second Add., lot 45, 0.2591 acres.
Thomas and Dee Balser to Dee Balser, Flat Rock Dev., lot 6, 0.3301 acres.
