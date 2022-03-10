Paulding County Courthouse

Marriage licenses

Darcy Scott, 28, Grover Hill, administrator, and Jaydon Edwards, 21, Grover Hill, plumber.

Common Pleas

On the docket

U.S. Bank National Association, Irvine, Calif., vs. Timothy and Cynthia Moulder, Vale, N.C. Money judgment.

Alissa Grace, Paulding, vs. Jared Grace, Paulding. Divorce.

Real estate transfers

Blue Creek Township —

Sue Free to Sue Free, life estate, Sec. 3, 50.493 acres.

Brown Township —

Robert Estle to Cheri Estle, Sec. 34, 5.87 acres.

Robert and Cheri Estle to Cheri Estle, Sec. 34, 0.943 acres; Sec. 34, 16.874 acres.

Carryall Township —

Linda Messmann to Linda Messman, life estate, Sec. 30, 3.381 acres.

Emerald Township —

Jason Luther to Hans Baumgartner, Sec. 6, 4 acres.

Shade and Maggie Blair, life estate, to Shade Blair, life estate, Sec. 14, 2.498 acres; Sec. 14, 5.18 acres; Sec. 14, 5.18 acres; Sec. 14, 5.18 acres.

Hansan Properties, LLC, to James and Elaine Gress, Sec. 30, 79.91 acres.

Harrison Township —

Zirkelbach Farms Inc. to Rebber Farms Inc., Sec. 19, 2 acres.

Frederica Nodine to Ryan Bowman, Sec. 25, Snellenberger’s parcels, lot 1, 1.65 acres.

Jackson Township —

Jeremy and Laura Severson to Jeremy and Laura Severson, Sec. 25, 6.334 acres.

Latty Township —

Sue Free to Sue Free, life estate, Sec. 24, 20 acres.

Jacquelyn Schmunk, life estate, to Gary Schmunk, et al, Sec. 30, 30 acres.

Paulding Township —

Alan Free to Alan Free, Sec. 11, 1.5 acres.

Kalvin Lasenby to Josiah and Alison Stoller, Sec. 36, 17.483 acres.

Antwerp Village —

Jamie Jackson and Jesse Moreno to Emilee Ringler, Kauffman Add., lots 23-24, 0.298 acres.

Slattery Realty, LLC, to Black Gold Ventures Ohio, LLC, Smith Add., lots 18-19, 0.277 acres.

Melrose Village —

Megan Dobbelaere to Weiseco Real Estate, LTD, lots 183-185, 0.516 acres.

Oakwood Village —

Brian Bradford and Sheila Kiner to Robert and Kayla Fox, Keck Add., lot 8, 0.2 acres.

Patrick and Vicki Lineback to Patrick Lineback, Sec. 26, outlots, lot 15, 0.711 acres.

Paulding Village —

Sue Wilhelm to Sue Wilhelm, life estate, Charloe Trail parcels, lot 2, 0.5 acres.

T3 Properties to Angel Omonayin, Cullen Add., lot 26, 0.152 acres.

Alan Free to Alan Free, outlot 30, 0.321 acres.

Sue Free to Sue Free, life estate, Sec. 2, outlots, 23.983 acres.

